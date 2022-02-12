After the party, Jade Picon takes the initiative and kisses PA in the leader’s room

posted on 02/12/2022 11:50 / updated on 02/12/2022 12:10



(credit: Reproduction / Rede Globo)

the couple more shipped from BBB22 has finally become real. At dawn this Saturday (12/2), Jade Picon and Paulo André left the party that was going on in the house and went together to the leader’s room, where the first kiss of the participants of the box took place.

The atmosphere started to heat up at the party, when, towards the end of the event, they sat on a sofa holding hands to the sound of Marília Mendonça. So the influencer and the athlete went up to the bedroom and, after Paulo André took a shower, Jade decided to take the initiative.

JADE AND PA AND THE CHEMISTRY OF MILLIONS pic.twitter.com/dCeBcKN9nj — ju wave ???? (@juzokar) February 12, 2022





She pulled PA onto the bed and they both started to kiss lying down, with the kisses rocked by the song “Capricorniana”, by Poesia Acústica, sung by the also participating Maria. In the end, the brother sees the sister lying on his chest and caresses her head. #Jadre slept together and they woke up, this Saturday morning (12), hugging and exchanging kisses under the duvet.

Jade and PA have already woken up kissing in the leader’s room. #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/2S42EkN3D9 — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) February 12, 2022





All this romance proved what netizens already pointed out: Jade and PA are the couple with the most chemistry within BBB22. Since the first week of the program, the two exchanged looks and caresses and Jade had already announced that she would “let it go”, so that things would happen naturally, as, according to her, she always does in her personal life outside of confinement.

“I’m doing the same thing I do in my life out there. If we wanted to, we would have stayed at the first party. If it’s going to happen, let it happen. I don’t want anything here to take away my focus, for things to just happen to add up”, said the young woman during a conversation with the VIP sisters on Thursday (3/2).

And a week later, it really happened. With the ‘caliente’ kiss, the internet went wild and #JADRE fans made the couple’s makeout become the most talked about topic on Twitter.













See the audience reaction

I don’t care if Jade is using AP as a strategy or if it was forced by the glaziers. It was the sweetest and most beautiful kiss I’ve ever seen. — ana (@aAnacarol1ne) February 12, 2022





but bro, what happened with jade and pa is very good, there’s nothing better than having connection and having reciprocity with someone, they can say what they want but they have a lot of connection — ‎? (@anittxz) February 12, 2022





real entertainment is remembering that maria was all over the pa at the beginning he started on a trelele with jade and maria kept calling him palmiteiro and he consecrated palmitagem kissing jade to the sound of maria’s own voice — navy (@jimbogartt) February 12, 2022



