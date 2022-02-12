After the party, Jade Picon takes the initiative and kisses PA in the leader’s room

the couple more shipped from BBB22 has finally become real. At dawn this Saturday (12/2), Jade Picon and Paulo André left the party that was going on in the house and went together to the leader’s room, where the first kiss of the participants of the box took place.

The atmosphere started to heat up at the party, when, towards the end of the event, they sat on a sofa holding hands to the sound of Marília Mendonça. So the influencer and the athlete went up to the bedroom and, after Paulo André took a shower, Jade decided to take the initiative.


She pulled PA onto the bed and they both started to kiss lying down, with the kisses rocked by the song “Capricorniana”, by Poesia Acústica, sung by the also participating Maria. In the end, the brother sees the sister lying on his chest and caresses her head. #Jadre slept together and they woke up, this Saturday morning (12), hugging and exchanging kisses under the duvet.


All this romance proved what netizens already pointed out: Jade and PA are the couple with the most chemistry within BBB22. Since the first week of the program, the two exchanged looks and caresses and Jade had already announced that she would “let it go”, so that things would happen naturally, as, according to her, she always does in her personal life outside of confinement.

“I’m doing the same thing I do in my life out there. If we wanted to, we would have stayed at the first party. If it’s going to happen, let it happen. I don’t want anything here to take away my focus, for things to just happen to add up”, said the young woman during a conversation with the VIP sisters on Thursday (3/2).

And a week later, it really happened. With the ‘caliente’ kiss, the internet went wild and #JADRE fans made the couple’s makeout become the most talked about topic on Twitter.


  • The kiss most awaited by the public in this edition of BBB finally happened!

    The kiss most awaited by the public in this edition of BBB finally happened!
    Reproduction / Rede Globo


  • Jade and PA slept with a 'conch' and already woke up exchanging caresses

    Jade and PA slept on
    Reproduction / Rede Globo


See the audience reaction




