Alert of possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia shakes markets – 02/11/2022 – Mercado

The global stock market was shaken on Friday afternoon (11) by the American government’s warning about the imminence of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia. A White House national security adviser said the Russian military offensive could begin even before the end of the Beijing Winter Games on Feb. 20.

The main stock indices traded in New York began to operate sharply lower after the alert, which interrupted an attempt to recover on Wall Street. The day before, the US market had already been plunged into pessimism due to the release of a worse-than-expected inflation indicator.

On Friday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed with drops of 1.43%, 1.90% and 2.78%, respectively.

Brent oil, an international benchmark, rose 4.01% to US$ 95.08 (R$ 494.23) in the late afternoon. Russia is among the top global producers of oil and natural gas. A crisis involving the country could further restrict the supply of these materials, putting pressure on prices, which are already at the highest level since 2014.

The Brazilian Stock Exchange lost steam amid growing tensions abroad. The Ibovespa ended the session with a slight gain of 0.18%, at 113,572. Before the news about Ukraine impacted the market, the stock market’s benchmark had reached a high of 1.35%, at the highest price of the day (114,899 points).

Despite the turmoil at the end of the session, the Brazilian stock market closed with a positive weekly balance for the fifth time in a row. Since December 2020, when it completed a seven-week upswing cycle, the Exchange has not had such a long period of upswings.

The dollar, on the other hand, closed up 0.07%, at R$ 5.2440. During the session, also before being influenced by the fear coming from abroad, the American currency had fallen below R$ 5.20, giving signs that there would be a correction in relation to the high of the day before.

The explanation for this positive period for the stock market at the beginning of the year also comes from abroad. Foreign investors are selling off equities that have appreciated strongly, particularly in the US market, and which are now suffering a sharp correction on the expectation that the Fed (Federal Reserve) and other central banks will raise their interest rates to fight a wave of global inflation. .

“With the prospect that the Fed will take stricter measures to contain US inflation, global investors sought more discounted assets, boosting the inflow of foreign capital to the Brazilian stock exchange. Thus, the stock exchange remained positive, with highlights for the shares of Vale, Petrobras, Bradesco and Itaú”, summarized Genial Investimentos in its daily report.

The stock exchange and the real suffered strong devaluation last year due to the tension generated by the anticipation of the electoral dispute. The Ibovespa dropped almost 12% in 2021.

Expectations for the Brazilian stock exchange in 2022 were also down due to the pressure that the electoral dispute usually exerts on public spending, compromising investors’ assessment of the government’s ability to execute the Budget.

There is still no consensus among market analysts on how long the positive scenario for Brazil will last. The maintenance of the appreciation of the main local commodities is seen as the key to this balance.

As the crisis between Russia and the West worsens, however, restrictions on the supply of oil could further boost global inflation. That could force the Fed to anticipate and extend a rate hike.

For the Brazilian stock market, the crisis in Europe leaves the horizon cloudy. If US interest rates rise beyond expectations, there is a risk of capital flight towards US Treasury bonds. But the rise in the price of oil can also increase the value of shares in Brazilian oil companies, such as Petrobras.

In the wake of the escalation of oil, Petrobras rose 4.07% this Friday. Private oil company PetroRio appreciated by 4.24%. Companies were among the main increases on the Ibovespa, which was led by Itaú Unibanco, whose fourth-quarter balance was pleasing to the market.

Inflation could accelerate US interest rate hikes

Until this Thursday, market analysts were betting on four or five hikes of 25 basis points in benchmark interest rates in the United States, which would still keep the rate at a relatively low level.

This Friday, however, new analyzes begin to indicate that the market is now expecting a more aggressive policy of raising interest rates.

Goldman Sachs said it forecast seven 25-bp hikes, up from five previously estimated, updating its forecast after Thursday’s US inflation data.

US consumer prices rose 7.5% last month on a yearly basis, above economists’ estimates of 7.3% and the biggest annual jump in inflation in 40 years, further adding to pressure on the country’s central bank. to raise interest rates more aggressively.

with Reuters