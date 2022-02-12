All about the launch of the 2022 Jeep Renegade and Volvo C40

The new line has four versions (Photo: Disclosure)

This week (06 to 12/02), the automotive sector was hectic in releases. For example, on Tuesday (08/02) it was Volvo C40 released. Meanwhile, last Thursday (10/02) it was the turn of the new Jeep Renegade 2022 1.3 Turbo. Enjoy and check Releases of the Week details!

Check out this week’s releases in detail

The Volvo C40

THE Volvo C40 is the first vehicle of the brand that was designed without a combustion engine, it has a range of 440 km. The pre-sale price is limited to 200 units, which will start to be delivered at the end of March.

The C40 has a bold new design, inspired by Scandinavian architecture with an influence of light and nature. “Every millimeter of this car has a story, people should feel special inside this car. Volvo’s design philosophy is about creating designs that are relevant and serve a purpose”, highlights Robin Page, Head of Design at Volvo Cars.

Designed to impress, the C40 brings the modern and technological panoramic roof, which shapes the entire car, from the first row of seats, to the rear seats. The new technology used in the construction of the glass eliminates the need for a closing curtain, because the darkened glass has UV and IR protection and is capable of reduce 95% light input and 80% heat radiation.

SUV delivers 408 horsepower and 440 km of autonomy

The SUV has the same electric motor set available in the XC40, that is, it has the P8 powertrain with two electric motors, which generate power of 408 hp and torque of 660 Nm. In 0 to 100 km/h is done in 4.7 seconds.

Thanks to the battery pack, the C40 is capable of running around 440 km on a full charge. According to the brand, a full charge in a domestic outlet takes an average of 7 to 8 hours.

The New Jeep Renegade 2022 1.3 Turbo

After much information and waiting, the Jeep Renegade 2022 was officially released. The compact SUV sales leader in the national market arrives with new 185 hp enginefour versions and prices from BRL 123,990.

Versions and prices for all of Brazil, except the states of São Paulo and Paraíba:

Sport T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – R$ 123,990

Longitude T270 Turbo Flex AT6 – BRL 138,990

S T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 163,290

Trailhawk T270 Turbo Flex AT9 4×4 – R$ 163,290

Consumption of the new Jeep Renegade 2022

In the city with gasoline, the 4×2 versions have a consumption of 11.0 km/l and 7.7 km/l with ethanol. On the road, the data are from 12.8 km/l and 9.1 km/l.

In the 4×4 versions fuel consumption is 9.1 km/l with gasoline and 6.3 km/l with ethanol in the city. On the road, the data are from 10.8 km/l and 7.6 km/lrespectively.

