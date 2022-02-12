Alpargatas (ALPA4), owner of Havaianas, earns BRL 303 million in 4Q21, up 391% – Money Times

THE espadrilles (ALPA3; ALPA4) reported net income of R$303 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 391% compared to the same period in 2020, the company said on Thursday (10).

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, was R$ 169.4 million, an increase of 35%.

“Operating expense control carried out under the zero-based budgeting methodology reflected a 1.1 percentage point reduction in expenses compared to 2020”, says the company.

Net revenue totaled R$ 1.06 billion, growth of 7%.

“In the quarter, the highlight goes to the expansion of the international market and to the RGM initiatives in Havaianas Brasil, where the price/mix grew 9.8%”, says Alpargatas.

Operating expenses were R$325 million, down 20.2%.

“The basis of comparison is impacted by non-recurring events observed in 4Q20 (such as store closures and restructuring)”, says the company.

Alpargatas plans to offer up to R$2 billion, says Brazil Journal

Alpargatas is preparing an equity offering to raise up to 2 billion reais, the Brazil Journal said on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The offer aims to reduce Alpargatas’ leverage after acquiring a stake in California-based Rothy’s for up to $475 million, the report says. The deal with Rothy’s was announced in December.

See the result:

