AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs May Arrive Earlier Than Expected, As early as Q3

The manufacturer would be advancing the production of chips not to lose space for Intel

With release confirmed by AMD for 2022, Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on new Zen 4 microarchitecture and AM5 platform may hit stores sooner than consumers expect. While the company said only that the products will be launched from the second half of the year, informants say that this should happen as early as the third quarter.

According to Twitter user Greymon55, who has built his reputation by revealing early details about products from AMD, NVIDIA and other manufacturers, the first details of the products can be disclosed on Computex. The event, which takes place from the 24th to the 27th of May, could even be used as a way to publicize the release date of the new processors.

In the past, AMD has already used the event to reveal details about RDNA GPUs and the first Ryzen processorsso it makes sense that she enjoy it again to make a big announcement. However, the possibility is high that the location will be used to reveal more details about the architecture, while a release date will be delayed.

AM5 platform supports the LGA 1718 socket

The insider also claims that the first test units of motherboards based on the AM5 platform will start production later this month and should reach manufacturers soon. Devices come with new socket LGA 1718which will officially support the manufacturer’s Zen 4 CPUs.

AMD’s rush to bring the new line of processors to consumers could be a response to the good performance presented by the 12th Generation Intel Core line (Alder Lake), which stood out for both its power and energy efficiency. The launch time of the Ryzen 7000 line should also be important so that the line is not overshadowed by the competitor’s 13th generation products, which are expected to be introduced in the third quarter of 2022.



– Continues after advertising –

Built on a 5 nanometer process, the Zen 4 line promises up to 25% more performance than the Zen 3 line and operating clocks that reach 5 GHz. AMD also indicates that the processors should bring an improved amount of cores and can take advantage of the stacked chiplet system that will be employed in Ryzen 3D V-Cache chips based on Zen 3 architecture.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFTech