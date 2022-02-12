Amid tensions with Russia, Biden to send 3,000 troops to Poland

President of the United States plans to reinforce NATO troops on the border with Ukraine; Russian invasion could happen next week

the president of United States (USA), Joe Biden, decided to send 3,000 soldiers to Poland in order to strengthen and reassure the members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The move comes after US satellites detected an increase in the number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers also carried out military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea, which caused apprehension in the Ukrainian government. On condition of anonymity, a member of the US government said that the soldiers sent will be those from the Fort Bragg base in North Carolina and that the troops should arrive next week. Officially, the government of Russia He denies any intention of invading Ukraine, but says he could carry out some unspecified “technical-military” action in the region if his requests are not met. The Kremlin is seeking an agreement with NATO so that the group, created to provide mutual aid between the group’s member countries, promises never to include Ukraine as an ally of the bloc and to withdraw its military troops from Eastern Europe.

*With information from AFP