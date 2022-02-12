André Mazzuco explains Enderson Moreira’s departure and announces the search for new reinforcements: “Important steps”

Botafogo’s new football executive director, André Mazzucoduring his first appearance in office, announced the next steps taken by the club under the command of the businessman John Textor. The technician’s departure Enderson Moreira, as informed by the manager, it was within the team’s planning.

“Enderson Moreira has already been notified by the club, but I make an honorable mention of his work. He is a fantastic person, an exemplary professional. Due to this change to a new management model, an immediate change is necessary because of the new projects. From this moment, the club seeks the new commander to start this new process”.

“It is a short, medium and long term project, with a very interesting investment, with the search for reinforcements, which is the fan’s anxiety and also ours to qualify the team and we will start this work in the coming weeks “, added the director. While looking for a new coach, the strongest name for the position being that of the Portuguese Luís CastroThe Botafogo will be commanded by the assistant, Lucius Flavio.

The assistant had commanded the team in the classic against Vasco scheduled for next Sunday (13), at 20, in Maranhão. Mazzuco arrived at Glorioso with experience working in a club-company, since between 2016 and 2017, he was present in a similar process when it started to be implemented in the Red Bull Brasilwith the mission of transporting from the Austrian group to the Bragança Paulista.

“I was hired by John Textor in this new import process of Botafogo’s new management model. We will have important steps now in this moment of transition, which is being finalized, to start the new steps in the football department. We are attentive to the immediate needs of the club, which is going through an important moment.”, finished.