‘Any moment’: World prepares for war in Ukraine

As if preparing for an inevitable shock, the world is witnessing the approach of a major armed conflict that could place the two great powers of the 20th century: Russia and the United States (USA) in opposing camps. After watching the main conflicts of the last 22 years from a distance – mainly in the Middle East, the vast majority of the aftermath of 9/11 and the Arab Spring – Europe returns to the center of the board. Since the end of the Bosnian War in 1995, the main battleground of the two world wars has never been closer to another conflict.

US security adviser Jake Sullivan even detailed how he imagines the war will start. “A Russian attack on Ukraine could start at any moment and will probably start with an air strike,” he said on Friday (11). He further warned that any Americans still in Ukraine must leave within the next 24 to 48 hours. “We do not believe that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made any kind of final choice on whether or not to invade Ukraine,” he pondered, explaining that this Saturday the Russian and US President Joe Biden are talking on the phone.

The Caucasus region recently experienced Chechnya’s insurgency against Putin’s Russia, which only managed to contain the situation in 2006. In 2014, it was the Russians’ turn to attack and annex Crimea, which was under Ukrainian control. The climate was heated, but there was no war. It turns out that this time, rhetorical or not, the United States and countries like Germany and France, members of NATO – a military organization that brings together the main Western powers – promise to react in favor of the Ukrainians. On the other hand, Russia has China’s sympathy.

Biden spoke by phone on Friday with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Romania, as well as the heads of NATO and the European Union (EU).

Western leaders have promised “swift and severe” sanctions if Moscow invades Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said on Twitter.

After the leaders’ meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other nations in urging their citizens to leave Ukraine. He told the meeting that he fears for Europe’s security and stressed the need for sanctions.

“We are in a window where an invasion could start at any moment,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russian demands

Moscow has said that responses sent this week by the EU and NATO to its security demands showed “disrespect”. According to US estimates, there are approximately 100,000 Russian troops stationed on the Ukrainian border. Last Thursday, Russia and Belarus began a series of military exercises, which should last ten days, according to information from the government of Vladimir Putin. For the Ukraine government, the move is a form of psychological pressure.

Although NATO has a larger military contingent than the Russian one, the concentration of troops in the region is lower than on the other side. The United States, for example, reports having approximately 3,000 troops in Ukraine. In addition, Washington put some 8,500 troops on alert for deployment to Eastern Europe and deployed warships to the Black Sea.

While some analysts see Ukraine as a personal obsession of Russian President Vladimir Putin, others point to an attempt by the country to regain its Cold War-era geopolitical relevance. In December, the country asked Ukraine to pledge never to join NATO.

What are Russian interests in Ukraine?

The Ukrainian territory has been used by Russia as a “platform” for its military actions since 1812, at the time of the Napoleonic invasion, recalls Gerald Toal, professor of International Relations at Virginia Tech University, in the USA. Now, this country, a traditional ally, is approaching a military alliance with NATO, thus being able to serve as a base for weapons and troops of the main Western powers.

Russian President Wladimir Putin even expressed, in July 2021, that Ukraine would be giving up historical, cultural and religious ties as it approaches Europe. The Russian president recalled, among other things, the ancient Russian people, considered the common ancestor of Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians.

Despite collecting more victories than defeats as Russia’s ruler, Vladimir Putin was never able to place in the Ukrainian government a politician sympathetic to Russian interests. For many analysts, the Russian leader sees the rapprochement between Ukraine and the West as a humiliation.