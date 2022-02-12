Apple may launch ‘entry’ MacBook Pro with M2 chip in March | notebooks

A new version of the MacBook Pro, already with M2 processors, may be released by Apple in March. Although it may arrive with a more current chip than the M1 Pro and M1 Max of the current MacBook Pros, the model would have some sacrifices in screen quality and storage.

The notebook would position itself as a direct replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 processor, launched in 2020 and still available on the market. The possibility was raised by Mark Gurman, a market analyst at Bloombergbut other sources have confirmed the possibility.

Possible new MacBook Pro would retire the current 13″ model, equipped with M1 and Touch Bar

Currently, consumers have three MacBook Pro options: the 13-inch, which uses a design that debuted in 2016, comes with a Touch Bar and M1 processor, in addition to the 14- and 16-inch duo, with the new 2021 design, Mini LED screen and with Pro Motion, in addition to the more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max.

According to rumors, Apple’s move would aim to retire the design used today in the MacBook with M1. As it would be a cheaper Pro, the laptop would make some concessions compared to the more expensive models: the screen would have cheaper LED technology, giving up the ProMotion feature.

Other sacrifices would be in the amount of memory and storage, although it is still speculated that the laptop could have configurations with 16 GB of memory and up to 2 TB of storage, a package that would still make Apple’s entry-level notebook very competitive in the market aimed at professionals. and enthusiasts.

The eventual arrival of a new entry-level MacBook Pro wouldn’t be Apple’s only portfolio review for the year. The iMac could win a new generation with M2, as well as the Mac mini and MacBook Air, also in the queue for updating both design and hardware.