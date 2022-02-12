Apple’s new low-cost smartphone

THE iPhone SE 3, rumor has it, will come with the same design as the SE 2020. And we have information on a possible release schedule. This release will be the third compact and accessible iteration.

In March 2022, there would be an event for the release of the version, more precisely on the 8th, a new iPad Air would also be launched, at the Cupertino headquarters, according to Apple journalist Mark Gurman.

iPhone SE 3 may ditch MagSafe

9to5Mac’s new report suggests that the new iPhone SE 3 may ditch MagSafe technology. He adds that the new smartphone will support Qi wireless charging and use the design of the iPhone SE 2020, but without MagSafe.

The MagSafe mount was one of the most praised features of the iPhone 13 series as it allows the phone to magnetically attach to wireless accessories and chargers.

Rumors have it that the technology will come to other Apple products in the future. However, it seems that the new smartphone will not be on this list. The report explains that Apple is already producing the smartphone alongside the iPad Air.

Supposedly, A15 chipset will be included and will bring, for the first time, the SE series with support for 5G connection. The next details will be released by the company itself about possible dates and product specifications.

A Youtuber (Jermaine Smit) shared a video on his channel with the possible designer of the iPhone SE 3. Check it out: