ArcelorMittal announces the creation of 1,200 jobs in BM

Just three months after the announcement of investments in the order of R$ 4.3 billion in Brazil, ArcelorMittal has just announced a new billion-dollar investment, this time at the Barra Mansa unit, in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The company informed this Thursday (10.2) investments of R$ 1.3 billion, concentrated in the next three years, which will be directed to expansion in the production of the steel plant and rolling mill. The investment will allow the modernization of the industrial plant and the expansion of the portfolio of products and solutions aimed at the industrial (automotive and energy sector) and civil construction markets. Production will be primarily aimed at the domestic market.

The announcement reinforces the company’s confidence in the country’s economic recovery and development. “The investment follows market growth and further expands our portfolio. Our goal is to offer an ever-increasing range of high-quality products. The fact that we are leaders does not accommodate us. On the contrary: it makes us always seek to anticipate the needs of our customers”, says Jefferson De Paula, president of ArcelorMittal Brasil and CEO ArcelorMittal Aços Longos LATAM and Mineração Brasil.

Extended Capacity

The project consists of expanding the current rolling mill, installing a new rolling mill and improving the steel shop to expand the portfolio of high quality products. Thus, with the new line, the rolling capacity will grow by approximately 500 thousand tons/year. The steel shop will have doubled its capacity.

At the peak of the work, around 1,200 workers will be hired. For this new phase of investments, the expectation is that around 200 new direct jobs and 150 indirect jobs will be generated.

The announcement of this new investment takes place in the midst of the celebration of 100 years of operation of the Long Steel segment in Brazil and reflects its commitment to building the next century of its history. Likewise, it strengthens the company’s outstanding position in the ArcelorMittal Group’s product portfolio and as a benchmark in terms of safety, quality, profitability, innovation and sustainability.

BRL 7.6 billion in Brazil

The contributions announced today are in addition to the other R$ 4.3 billion announced in November last year. On the occasion, the company announced the application of resources in the Monlevade plant and in the Serra Azul mine, in Minas Gerais, to increase production capacity. The Monlevade industrial plant will almost double its production capacity, going from the current 1.2 million tons/year of crude steel to 2.2 million tons/year in 2024. The Serra Azul mine will have its production practically tripled, from current 1.6 million tons/year to 4.5 million tons/year of iron ore.

Another ongoing project is the resumption of expansion works at ArcelorMittal Vega, in São Francisco do Sul (SC). There is planned a third galvanizing line and a new continuous annealing line, the Cold Mill Complex (CMC), which will allow the combined processing of cold-rolled and coated steels. The investment in the expansion is approximately R$ 1.95 billion.

Added together, investments in the segments of long steel, flat steel and mining in progress in Brazil reach R$ 7.6 billion concentrated in the next three years.

Sector recovery outlook

The investments were decided by a strategic business analysis. According to statistics from Instituto Aço Brasil, crude steel production in Brazil reached 36 million tons, growing 14.7% in 2021 compared to the previous year.



Apparent consumption of steel products reached 26.4 million tons, up 23.2% last year compared to 2020.. Thus, even if the extraordinary results of 2021 are not maintained, the company believes in the significant growth in demand for steel, especially in key sectors of the Brazilian economy, such as civil construction, automotive, machinery and equipment, and for iron ore.

About ArcelorMittal

The country’s largest steel producer and global leader in the sector, ArcelorMittal is present in around 60 countries. In Brazil, the company has industrial units in six states (ES, MG, MS, RJ, SC and SP), in addition to commercial and distribution offices throughout the country, comprising a workforce of around 16,000 employees. The plants have an annual production capacity of 12.5 million tons of crude steel and 7.1 million tons of iron ore. The company also operates in diversified areas such as energy generation for its own consumption, production of renewable bio-reducer (charcoal from eucalyptus forests) and information technology.

X-ray:

– Expansion and modernization of the Barra Mansa unit.

– R$ 1.3 billion in investments in the acquisition of a new rolling mill and improvements in the steel shop.

– Focus on industry (automotive and energy sector) and civil construction with expansion of the portfolio of products and solutions.

– Generation of 200 direct and 150 indirect jobs.

– 1,200 workers hired at the peak of the work.

– Pproduction will primarily focus on the domestic market.