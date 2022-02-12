ArcelorMittal will invest BRL 1.3 billion in the Barra Mansa plant

Capital contribution aims to expand production and product portfolio with a focus on the domestic market

Soft Bar – Three months after the announcement of investments in the order of R$ 4.3 billion in Brazil, ArcelorMittal has just announced a new billionaire investment, this time at the Barra Mansa unit, in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The company informed this Thursday (10th) investments of R$ 1.3 billion, concentrated in the next three years, which will be directed to expansion in the production of the steel plant and rolling mill. The investment will allow the modernization of the industrial plant and the expansion of the portfolio of products and solutions aimed at the industrial (automotive and energy sector) and civil construction markets. Production will be primarily aimed at the domestic market.

The announcement reinforces the company’s confidence in the country’s economic recovery and development.

— The investment follows market growth and further expands our portfolio. Our goal is to offer an ever-increasing range of high-quality products. The fact that we are leaders does not accommodate us. On the contrary: it makes us always seek to anticipate the needs of our customers — says Jefferson De Paula, president of ArcelorMittal Brasil and CEO ArcelorMittal Aços Longos LATAM and Mineração Brasil.

Extended Capacity

The project consists of expanding the current rolling mill, installing a new rolling mill and improving the steel shop to expand the portfolio of high quality products. Thus, with the new line, the rolling capacity will grow by approximately 500 thousand tons/year. The steel shop will have doubled its capacity. At the peak of the work, around 1,200 workers will be hired. For this new phase of investments, the expectation is that around 200 new direct jobs and 150 indirect jobs will be generated.

The announcement of this new investment takes place in the midst of the celebration of 100 years of operation of the Long Steel segment in Brazil and reflects its commitment to building the next century of its history. Likewise, it strengthens its outstanding position in the ArcelorMittal Group’s product portfolio as a benchmark in safety, quality, profitability, innovation and sustainability.

BRL 7.6 billion in Brazil

The contributions announced today are in addition to the other R$ 4.3 billion announced in November last year. On the occasion, the company announced the application of resources in the Monlevade plant and in the Serra Azul mine, in Minas Gerais, to increase production capacity. The Monlevade industrial plant will almost double its production capacity, going from the current 1.2 million tons/year of crude steel to 2.2 million tons/year in 2024. The Serra Azul mine will have its production practically tripled, from current 1.6 million tons/year to 4.5 million tons/year of iron ore.

Another ongoing project is the resumption of expansion works at ArcelorMittal Vega, in São Francisco do Sul (SC). A third galvanizing line and a new continuous annealing line are planned, the Cold Mill Complex (CMC), which will allow the combined processing of cold-rolled and coated steels. The investment in the expansion is approximately R$ 1.95 billion.

Added together, investments in the long steel, flat steel and mining segments in progress in Brazil reach R$ 7.6 billion concentrated in the next 3 years.

Sector recovery outlook

The investments were decided by a strategic business analysis. According to statistics from Instituto Aço Brasil, crude steel production in Brazil reached 36 million tons, growing 14.7% in 2021 compared to the previous year. The apparent consumption of steel products reached 26.4 million tons, up 23.2% last year compared to 2020. Thus, even if the extraordinary results of 2021 are not maintained, the company believes in significant growth in demand for steel, especially in key sectors of the Brazilian economy, such as civil construction, automotive, machinery and equipment, and for iron ore.

Mayor, Governor and Secretary celebrate news

Mayor Rodrigo Drable celebrated the information: “Barra Mansa is entering the greatest virtuous cycle in its history. In the next few days, we will announce the creation of the industrial condominium, with the installation of new companies, in addition to more than R$250 million that Governor Cláudio Castro will make in the city’s infrastructure. First I promised to rebuild, and we did. In the second term I committed myself to advancement. Now, write it down: we are going to deliver a new city, with a totally different future. My thanks to ArcelorMittal, especially Tatiana Nolasco, who is the director of the company, made her story there, since she was an intern, and really invests in Barra Mansa”, highlighted Rodrigo Drable.

Governor Claudio Castro also expressed joy with the investments, as did the state secretary for Economic Development.

– The announced investments demonstrate ArcelorMittal’s confidence in our state and confirm the perception that Rio de Janeiro currently has predictability, legal security and one of the best business environments in the world. Steel production stimulates several segments and drives economic growth, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs – says Governor Cláudio Castro.

– The state has once again become a growth vector for the national industry. ArcelorMittal’s investments will make Rio a world reference in the high quality steel production sector, which will be supplied to large industries such as automobiles, home appliances, packaging, civil and naval construction – highlights the secretary of Economic Development, Energy and Relations International, Vinicius Farah.