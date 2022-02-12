Are the sellers buying? Stocks jump 9% after Barsi talks – Money Times

IRB
IRB shares jump this Friday after speeches by mega-investor Luiz Barsi. But are they a good bet? (Image: Reproduction / Youtube of the IRB)

The actions of IRB (IRBR3) were among the highlights in this Friday’s session (11), with shares jumping 9% at the day’s maximum.

The surge occurred after the mega-investor Luiz Barsi speak, in an interview with InfoMoney, that is taking advantage of the fall in the shares to buy more shares.

In the year, the action accumulates a fall of 18%.

The investor bets on the company for the long and medium term. According to the report, Barsi bought another 1.5 million shares from the IRB.

sold buying

According to analyst João Abdouni, from inverseit is possible that some investors have reduced their short positions taking advantage of the speech.

Despite the increase, Abdouni says that the results of the IRB in recent quarters were bad.

“The reinsurance segment has a harvest of up to seven years, which makes it difficult to know when the tail of problematic insurance will be corrected”, he says.

In addition, there is a market expectation that the company will need a new capital contribution.

“The company already negotiates with the equity value”, concludes the analyst.

Banks remain pessimistic

Even with today’s rally, banks and brokerages remain pessimistic about the long-term action.

THE Great Investmentsfor example, lowered the target price for IRB sharesfrom R$4 to R$2.80.

Analysts are uncertain about the long-term ROE (return on equity), in addition to the continuity of impacts from discontinued contracts throughout 2022 and 2023 and capital consumption with “incessant losses and the need for new contributions”.

THE UBS BB also lowered the target price for IRB shares, from R$5 to R$3.60, following with a sell recommendation.

