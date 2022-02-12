as a city 95 km from Campo Grande makes the population go on a pilgrimage without specialists · Jornal Midiamax

The statue of a garimpeiro, located on the main avenue of Corguinho, 95 kilometers from Campo Grande, symbolizes not only the arrival of the first residents in search of precious stones, but also the current situation of the people of Corguinho, who need to travel in search of specialist doctors. and dentists, both in the neighboring city of Rochedo and in the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul.

THE mediamax was in the municipality this week and spoke with several residents who reported the routine of precarious public health. Most of them highlighted the trips to get assistance from a pediatrician, gynecologist, speech therapist, psychologists and even physical therapists, since those who have them in the city would not be able to cope with the demand. The curious thing is that, hours after the visit of the reporting team, the city government announced the hiring of a pediatrician.

Housewife Jaqueline Mendes dos Santos, 33, has been experiencing this drama for over a decade. Mother of three, José and Luis, 11 and 14 years old respectively, in addition to Geovana, 15 years old, she says that she always traveled to Campo Grande or went to Rochedo to seek care for her children. 9 months ago, however, a sad diagnosis by her daughter worsened the situation: autoimmune encephalitis.

It all started in May 2021, when the girl learned of the death of a teacher by covid and was very shaken. “She was always very studious, in fact, the most studious at home. When she found out about the teacher’s death, which she liked very much, she started to feel sad at home and couldn’t even talk about this disease. On the 13th of that month, when she was at my mother’s, she had a kind of outbreak and went out breaking several objects, ”said Jaqueline.

Jaqueline tells drama since she discovered her daughter’s autoimmune disease in MS. Credit: Marcos Erminio

The family took her to the 24-hour health clinic in Corguinho. There, the girl received medication and reportedly went to Campo Grande. “She has health insurance from Cassems, through my mother, and we went straight to the hospital. Geovana stayed in the hospital for 73 days and we even rented a house to stay with her there. We even owe this amount”, lamented the mother.

Without specialists, teenagers can lose their speech

Upon returning to Corguinho, the family received extensive documentation, which would need to refer the girl to weekly consultations with a speech therapist, occupational therapist and psychologist and, if this did not occur, she runs the risk of losing her speech. Since then, the population has contributed and helped the family with raffles and even a virtual auction.

Girl manipulating the medicine she needs to take.

Credit: Marcos Ermínio/Midiamax Journal

“I go to Rochedo, next door, and pay R$70 for the speech session, twice a week. The physical therapist there charges R$50 per session. I paid as much as I could, but now I’m not able to take it every day and that makes me very sad. The good thing is that the population always helps me, in any way they can. I am very grateful”, commented Jaqueline, moved.

In addition to medical care, what most worries Jaqueline and her husband, bricklayer José Cardoso Delmondes, 44, is the medication needed to treat the teenager.

“She needed to take immunoglobulin, which costs R$3,000 per ampoule and costs R$45,000 every two months. After that, the drug Rituximab 500 mg was prescribed, which costs R$ 70 thousand. I had to go to court and had no help so far. When we go to the city hall to complain, they come back the same way and I don’t even get help from the appointments. There is one that costs R$600 and I am unable to pay it”, she explained.

Jaqueline also reported that the mother, holder of the health plan, received a report on Giovana’s treatment. “They said that this was the third case in the state and the cost of this treatment is around R$ 300 thousand. in SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] there is no treatment for this disease and I don’t think there is any knowledge, because at Cassems they say that the medicine they gave at the Corguinho clinic was too strong. When she arrived at the hospital, they continued with the medication prescribed and they say that this is what worsened her whole situation”, she argued.

The Mendes family also changed their entire routine. The father said that, luckily, he works with his brother and he understood the absence, for a while, so that he moved to Campo Grande and Rochedo, where most of the girl’s treatment takes place. “It would be much better to have doctors here in the city and that would reduce all this inconvenience that we are experiencing,” he said.

Here’s the ‘law of the wild west’, says retiree

Disgusted after seeking care with physical therapists at UBS [Unidade Básica de Saúde] de Corguinho, on several occasions, retired painter Daniel Batista de Oliveira, 55, said that in the city “what counts is the law of the Wild West”, where “those who can cry less”. Diagnosed with paraplegia, he recently had to say that he “was crawling on the floor at home to get a wheelchair from the municipality”.

Retired painter says that, even with reports, he never got physical therapist care. Photo credit: Marcos Ermínio/Jornal Midiamax

“I have the document that says I need an adequate wheelchair, a shower chair and physiotherapy. The chair I got after begging. The bath I never got and the physical therapy sessions even worse. There are two swimming pools in a gym here that they say it’s for, but everything is closed. Nothing works, there is never a vacancy, there is never any appeal”, he lamented.

Father and grandfather, Daniel also regrets the lack of specialists and even medicines. “My grandson has never consulted with a pediatrician here. It never had. Only when he feels sick does he go to the emergency room and that’s it. It is a disgrace to the population. I’ve been taking blood pressure medication for a year and four months and my wife had to buy it this Wednesday (9), because they said she didn’t have it at the clinic anymore”, he commented.

The retired lunch cook and social worker, Edith Canhete, 71, says that her daughter-in-law works as a nurse in the municipality and argues that specialists are really lacking. “The service is good, it’s well done, it’s just the basics. There is a lack of specialists and the attendance of physiotherapists, for example, is very limited. It serves a part of the population and leaves another unattended. It doesn’t cover the demand,” she pondered.

No x-ray machine, housewife was unable to extract tooth

Housewife Rayani de Araújo, 20, is a mother of two and says she consults in Campo Grande when necessary. This Thursday (10th) the mediamax found her when he was returning from a health center, without getting the necessary care.

“I had a lot of toothache and the dentist said it was necessary to extract it, but she couldn’t do it because she needed to see it on the x-ray machine. I’ll have to go to Rochedo because they don’t have this device here. They made a filling and gave me the medicine. That’s all,” she said.

Housewife and retiree also regret the lack of assistance from specialists in the municipality. Photo credit: Marcos Ermínio/Jornal Midiamax

About the medicines, the young woman said she could not find it for her mother. “I also went to get the blood pressure medicine for my mother and there was none. I took the money and went to the pharmacy to buy it for her. At the post, it seems that you only go to get dipyrone, ibuprofen or buscopan. It seems that time has stopped here, it is even a matter of humanity”, she argued.

Teacher Walkiria de Oliveira, 40, said she moved to Corguinho six months ago. Before, she lived with her family in Rochedo and took them to pediatricians there. “Here I haven’t needed care yet, so I can’t say what it’s like. I brought my 11-year-old son to the post to get a covid vaccine. He was very well attended and here is also Dr. Mário, who is an excellent doctor, but about specialists I cannot say yet”, she said.

Auxiliary regrets not having specialists in Corguinho.

Photo credit: Graziela Rezende/Jornal Midiamax

On the contrary, the trade assistant, Nilcéia Pereira dos Anjos, 47 years old, says that she does not find specialists in Corguinho. “I’ve lived here since 1974 and it’s always been that way. My daughter is 22 years old and this week she went to Rochedo for gynecological exams. Her expense was R$ 700. Here, when there is, it’s that health bus that comes and you have to be smart, schedule it in advance. If you get there on time, there’s no more vacancy and you’re left without service”, she concluded.

The owner of a restaurant in the city, who prefers not to be identified, says that the people of Corguin live in a precarious situation when it comes to health.

“You go to the doctor and he thinks you might have some kind of illness. He gives an x-ray, an ultrasound and there’s none of that here. For health to work here, it needs not only professionals for consultation, but also these devices. In this way, no one will need to go to Campo Grande or cities where these exams are available”, he said.

City Hall says that ambulance takes patients for examinations in Campo Grande and neighboring municipalities, whenever necessary.

Photo credit: Marcos Ermínio/Jornal Midiamax

Mayor denies lack of service to the population

After listening to the population, the mediamax he was at the health center and also at the city hall. After waiting about 40 minutes, Mayor Marcela Ribeiro Lopes (PSDB) received the team. She denied the lack of service to the population and said that she would need to know case by case to give the proper answers, even asking to send the questions by email that she would answer correctly. As of press time, however, there has been no response.

Credit: Social Networks/Reproduction

About the lack of medication, the mayor said that it will be checked if the medication for hypertension is missing. However, she assured that this does not occur and that it could be a one-off problem.

Marcela also commented that the resources of the municipality are distributed not only to Corguinho, but also to the 4 settlements and 4 districts around it, and the “collection is less than the expenses”.

In the case of hiring professionals, she reported that there is a whole bureaucracy and that many doctors, even having the offer to receive a higher value for the shift, prefer to attend in the capital due to the displacement to the city.

At the end of the day, however, the mayor used social media to confirm the hiring of a pediatrician in the city.

See the full post:

“The Prefecture through the municipal secretary of health finished today the accreditation of the pediatrician Dr Luciana Diniz who will attend our children. Welcome to our town”.