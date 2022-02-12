Astronomers find second asteroid in Earth’s orbit

A team of astronomers led by Toni Santana-Ros, from the University of Alicante and the University of Barcelona, ​​has confirmed the existence of a Trojan asteroid in Earth’s orbit. Dubbed the 2020 XL5, it is only the second to be discovered.

At approximately 1 km in diameter, the object is more than 3 times larger than 2010 TK7, discovered more than 10 years ago. However, it is important to emphasize that there is no risk of collision with Earth.

Trojan asteroids are those that share an orbit with a planet. Jupiter, for example, has several of these companions. These are regions suitable for housing objects, due to a gravitational characteristic: the combined forces of the planet and the Sun make it a stable position.

Known as the Lagrange points L4 and L5, the regions are the same distance from the Sun as the planet, but crossing a certain point in space just before (L4) or just after (L5) the planet.

Some of you may recognize the name: the L2 Lagrange point, which is hidden behind the Earth and aligned with the Sun, is the region where the James Webb Space Telescope was placed.

This stability is beneficial for a satellite, and it can also be beneficial for asteroids. A little more protected from the possible gravitational chaos caused by all the planets in the Solar System, they have the opportunity to stay in the same place longer.

Stability protects us. After all, it is particularly difficult to remove the Trojan asteroid from its orbit. So, even though it is at the same distance from the Sun as Earth, it is almost impossible for 2020 XL5 to be deflected towards us.

Also for this reason, searching for terrestrial Trojans can be interesting for the study of the origins of our planetary system. After all, they may have formed from the same material as Earth, and they may even offer information about the chemical composition of the disk that gave rise to our planet.

Santana-Ros goes even further and speculates about the potential to exploit mineral resources in these asteroids. After all, as it is a point in the same orbit as Earth, rockets would need less fuel to get there.

“Terrestrial Trojans can become the ideal base for advanced exploration of the Solar System, even becoming a source of resources”, says the astronomer.

However, there are still few known objects, just two. And both are on the same side, in L4.

The explanation is, at least in part, due to observational challenges: as the Lagrange points are more or less towards the Sun, it is necessary to observe the region just after sunset or just before sunrise, at times when the sky is relatively clear. Overshadowed, telescopes have a hard time identifying new objects.

The authors conclude the work by emphasizing the importance of future surveys that scour the L4 and L5 regions in search of more objects, with an important scientific perspective and, who knows, space exploration. In the end, the important thing is to keep looking up!