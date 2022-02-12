Athlete undergoes liver transplant after using medicine to lose weight in Ceará: ‘I had a little belly that bothered me’ | Ceará

The athlete from Ceará Janyne Luna had to undergoing a liver transplant after taking an over-the-counter weight-loss drug. About a month after taking the drug, symptoms began to appear, leading Janyne, 32, to be hospitalized.

It all started when she was invited to two weddings. Despite being an athlete, Janyne, who lives in Fortaleza, wanted to lose belly fat fast. That’s when she ordered, in 2019, at a compounding pharmacy, without consulting any doctor, the same prescription prescribed for a friend.

“I had some weddings to attend and I wanted to get a quick dry. I didn’t go on a diet, I’ve never been on a diet, I’ve always had an athletic body but I had a little belly that bothered me. A friend of mine was following up with a nutritionist and he had passed a medicine manipulated for her to help lose weight, then I took her prescription and manipulated this medicine for myself. I took it for about 20 days, I didn’t see much result and I stopped taking it”, reported the athlete.

A doctor warns that drugs with false promises of rapid weight loss can cause serious liver damage in certain people even without having a harmful effect on others, such as colleagues and family members (read more below).

Anvisa says that ’50 Ervas Emagrecedor’ tea is banned in Brazil

Woman who drank slimming tea dies after liver transplant rejection

A month after she stopped taking the drug, she started feeling sick and feeling sick. So, she decided to seek medical attention. The young woman underwent tests and discovered that she had severe hepatitis and liver inflammation. Doctors began investigating the causes.

“It was about a month of investigation, doing treatment to see if my liver reacted. They didn’t make a diagnosis and it didn’t improve either. Until I was listed for a transplant a month after the onset of symptoms. I transplanted and after the transplant, a biopsy was done on my old liver,” he explained.

2 of 4 After receiving a new liver, an athlete from Ceará recovered and was world champion in basketball competition for transplant patients. — Photo: Flávio Rovere/SVM After receiving a new liver, an athlete from Ceará recovered and was world champion in basketball competition for transplant recipients. — Photo: Flávio Rovere/SVM

According to Janyne, the result of her liver biopsy showed drug hepatitis, caused by the use of the drug she used to lose weight that contained maca, a traditional Peruvian root.

“At the time they asked if I took anything, I was never one to take much medicine […] and my mother, looking for my things, saw this medicine and I remembered that I had taken it. In the formula of this medicine, there was a Peruvian maca, and the transplant team attributed my transplant to this Peruvian maca”, she said.

After surviving the liver transplant and recovering, Janyne returned to the physical exercises that she always liked and, today, she has no problems with her body. She also participated in a world championship in basketball for transplants and won.

“What I have to say to people is that they don’t believe in miracles, there is no miracle diet, miracle formula for weight loss. You will lose weight if you are accompanied by a health professional, dieting, exercising”, he said.

The doctor Huygens Garcia, head of the liver transplant service at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, explains that promises of very rapid weight loss are false and warns that the population should only use medicines that are registered with the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

“These teas, called slimming, have a false promise of losing weight very fast. This does not exist in medicine. So it is an association of several products that are not natural. They are products of plant origin that may even have other drugs. this happens, this very high concentration can cause serious damage to the liver, even though the liver has a very large reserve capacity. So for you to have fulminant hepatitis, the liver really needs to be damaged continuously, with high doses of principles actives of various substances. So, there’s no reason to use teas that you don’t know the content of. You don’t know what’s in that tea”, said the doctor.

Garcia emphasizes that liver damage is different in each organism. “Four or five people can use slimming teas for a while and only one has a severe form,” she said.

3 out of 4 Janyne won drug-related hepatitis caused by a weight-loss drug. — Photo: Personal archive Janyne won drug-induced hepatitis caused by a weight-loss drug. — Photo: Personal archive

4 of 4 Athlete shows victory medal in competition. — Photo: Flávio Rovere/SVM Athlete shows victory medal in competition. — Photo: Flávio Rovere/SVM