Autonomous Investment Agent Model should lose exclusivity; understand

In the next 30 days, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) will publish a new normative instruction to end the exclusivity of the autonomous investment agent and the mandatory adoption of a simple partnership. The statement was made by Deputy Neucimar Fraga (PSD-ES), to Valor.

To discuss the project, Neucimar Fraga – rapporteur of the provisional measure (MP) that changes the inspection fees in the sector – held a meeting, this Thursday (10), with representatives of the CVM and the Ministry of Economy. In his opinion, Fraga would suggest these two points.

However, he received a promise from the directors of the Commission that the normative instruction, with the new rules, will be out in 30 days. The MP revealed that there was an agreement to vote on the opinion next week.

According to the deputy, the major innovation of his opinion will be to change the nomenclature of the profession – from autonomous agent to investment advisor. That depends on changing the law.

The MP also revealed that will maintain the change in inspection fees. They will have different values, depending on the volume of the company’s equity.

Independent investment agent may have more freedom

Currently, an autonomous agent is authorized to operate with several platforms in the fund market — however, only one institution in the capital market. Because of this, the customer should open an account on the platform operated by the agent.

In view of the new normative instruction, this restriction will be removed. As a result, agents will be able to have more freedom.

In Fraga’s view, the investment advisory market will be more dynamic with the changes in the normative instruction and the provisional measure. He explains that Brazil has only 20,000 autonomous agents. In the United States, the number reaches 1.5 million.

The congressman argues that this market needs to be explored. In view of the decrease in fees, access and participation of more people will be facilitated.

According to the deputy, the normative instruction will also bring possibility for the investment agent to request the suspension of its activities to the CVM — suspending the payment of the inspection fee during the period.

The provisional measure provides for the criminalization of financial pyramids. However, the rapporteur claims that this point cannot succeed. This is because it depends on a separate bill (PL).

