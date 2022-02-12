Azul Conecta receives its first new factory plane of the year





As AEROIN exclusively anticipated on January 24, Azul Conecta becomes yet another Brazilian airline to receive a new factory aircraft, with the transfer of the branded Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX PS-CNC (msn 200B5662).

After it lands in Brazil, next weekend, the aircraft will go through the process of nationalization and customs, to receive the Brazilian brand. With the arrival of this aircraft, the regional fleet reaches 21 turboprops of the model.

At the end of last year, Azul received other new planes (PS-CNT and PS-CNA), which have been operating in the country since November 4th. Another (PS-CNB), received later, was put on the grid in December. By March 2022, Azul Conecta expects to receive one more Cessna Gran Caravan aircraft to continue increasing its fleet and serving new destinations in the interior of Brazil.

With the capacity to carry up to nine passengers, the EX is the newest model launched by the North American manufacturer. Equipped with Pratt and Whitney engines with 867 horsepower, the turboprop plane is more fuel efficient, in addition to emitting less noise compared to previous versions.



