Azul’s plane loses Senna’s helmet, but has its livery ‘modernized’

EXCLUSIVE – An Embraer E195 E1 jet from Azul Linhas Aéreas, which became iconic when receiving the special helmet paint from Ayrton Senna, is about to fly again, but with substantial changes to its fuselage. The aircraft in question is branded PR-AYU (msn 19000434).

TEST FLIGHT – According to sources close to the airline, the aircraft, which is in the Azul hangar at Pampulha airport, in Belo Horizonte, should carry out one or more test flights throughout the months of February and March, in order to regularize your CVA and Certificate of Airworthiness, which are expired. After that, the jet will return to the airline’s network..

NEW PAINTING – The paintwork of the aircraft, in turn, was completely redone. The first change was the complete removal of Senna’s helmet. Another adjustment was the standardization of the color scheme, including the larger name, the Brazilian flag was included, but the stylized map of Brazil was removed from the fuselage. Finally, the jet received green and yellow stripes at the bottom.





After staying in the United States for more than a year, the Embraer E195-E1 from Azul Linhas Aéreas returned to Brazil in January 2021 and, since then, has been idle for another year in BH.

The aircraft received the special livery in 2014, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of pilot Ayrton Senna, and was named “Senna Semper”. The tribute placed the legendary helmet in the colors of the Brazilian flag, which the champion Senna wore on circuits around the world, on the nose of the aircraft.

With the changes in the partnership between the airline and Instituto Senna, the painting was even covered up while the plane was stopped in BH and, now, removed. There is no information on whether another plane will receive such a livery.



