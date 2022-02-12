Bárbara and Laís spread Jade Picon’s gossip around the house · TV News

Bárbara Heck and Laís Caldas complained to the BBB 22 house that Jade Picon doesn’t even wash her own dishes at the VIP. Before the Leader’s Test, the duo wentssip to other participants and stated that they would talk to the influencer to share the kitchen chores if they got together again, which ended up happening.

“Didn’t even wash a spoon”, fired the doctor. “Since our VIP started, she [Jade] didn’t wash anything, no dishes. Everything she wears, she reaches out and puts it there [na pia]”, continued Laís, in a conversation with Brunna Gonçalves and Eslovênia Marques in the Lollipop room.

“Does she think that just because she is a leader, she doesn’t have to wash?”, joked Ludmilla’s wife. “The Vine [Vinicius Fernandes] was washing. He arrives, says he’s going to wash it, and Jade just looks at it,” said the dermatologist, imitating the smile of Leo Picon’s sister.

On the night of this Friday (11), Bárbara was again annoyed with the dirt in the VIP kitchen, which received Paulo André Camilo, Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel as new members in place of Vyni, Lucas Bissoli and Eliezer Netto, after Jade win the Leader’s Trial again.

“Dude, bizarre. Nobody lends itself to putting away dishes. That’s awesome too”, she snapped, while eating a few slices of cheese by herself. “Who’s going to keep the fucking dishes?” she asked herself.

