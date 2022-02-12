Battlefield 2042 refund petition passes 100,000 signatures

The discontent of many players with the release of battlefield 2042 is already more than known on the internet. Now many frustrated players want their money back, and they’ve created a petition to pressure EA to get it. The online document now has over 100,000 signatures.

The petition says that “the launch of battlefield 2042 by EA was a mockery of every consumer who bought this game for $70 due to EA’s false advertising.”

The text continues its criticism against EA and DICE, but does not seem to understand well how the refund policies of the platforms work. Or at least pretend to be ignorant.

The text cites, for example, that “battlefield 2042 it was so poorly done that even Steam, a highly respected provider of PC games, allows players to get a full refund.” This implies that this is an exception for this Battlefield, but Steam offers full refunds for any game from that some rules are met. The platform even made an exception in a case of refund of this game, but it is not exclusive to him some moments when the Valve store does this when the player insists enough.

The petition seems to want to pressure EA so that the producer itself creates refund conditions on the platforms where battlefield 2042 is available even in cases that are not met by the default rules.

Regardless of the petition’s success with refunds, the thousands of signatures on the document will certainly serve as a clear demonstration of how unhappy players are with this release.