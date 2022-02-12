‘BBB 22’: Jade Picon exchanges kiss with Paulo André and chemistry between the two surprises. Look!

Paulo André denies that he stayed with Jade Picon

After kissing Jade Picon, Paulo André went down to return the look of the party and was the target of a joke by Pedro Scooby after denying that he had stayed with the influencer. “What’s up?”, asked the surfer. “What happened?”, asked Paulo André, shrugging off the conversation. “Did it happen?”, asked Scooby again. “No,” replied the Olympian curtly.

Pedro, however, noticed a different smile on his brother. “Liar. You can’t even lie. What about that 50-toothed smile on your face?” he snapped. “It didn’t work”, said Paulo André. “It did,” Scooby reaffirmed. “No”, guaranteed Paulo André.

Jade Picon receives an alert from Larissa, from Casa de Vidro

Earlier, Jade was surprised to learn that the public is rooting for her romance with Paulo André on the reality show. Larissa, a participant who is at Casa de Vidro, warned the youtuber about Anitta’s interest in the athlete.

“And you two? Have you kissed?”, he asked. Embarrassed, Paulo André deflected the conversation. “I will only access when you give me the password”, joked the sportsman. “You have to react, get there”, advised Larissa. “It’s too slow,” exclaimed Arthur Aguiar. “And he’s one of the sexiest people out there. Even Anitta has her eye on him”, informed the Pernambuco woman.