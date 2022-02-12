BBB 22 on The Sims 4? Player recreates reality house in the game | simulator games

The home of BBB 22 won a digital version in The Sims 4. The work was created by a fan of the program, publicist Vinícius Rocha (32). He used the popular construction tool in the game itself to reproduce the reality environment. BBB in EA’s simulation game has its main areas represented such as living room, bedrooms, balcony, gym, swimming pool and more.

Vinícius posted images of the house on his Twitter this Thursday (10th) and also indicated the download procedure. THE TechTudo also talked to the publicist about its creation and prepared a tutorial on how to download it to play on PC and consoles.

Casa do BBB 22 wins digital version by the hands of fan Vinícius Rocha — Photo: Reproduction / Vinícius Rocha

Vinícius decided to create the BBB 22 house because he really likes to build in The Sims 4. In addition, he says that this generation of the game brings many possibilities to create. According to the publicist, it took two weeks to complete the construction, a little longer compared to past editions.

The publicist started building the most watched house in Brazil in 2017, initially without following the edition of the time. As his digital reproductions were successful in number of downloads and requests from users for more, he built the BBB house annually according to the current edition. His version doesn’t use custom content, so you don’t need to download any extra items to use it in your game.

Academia da casa is one of the areas reproduced in The Sims 4 — Photo: Reproduction/Vinícius Rocha

A fan of the series since the first game, Vinicius says he has followed all generations of The Sims since he was 11 or 12 years old. He mentions that he even had a YouTube channel with 2 friends in partnership with Electronic Arts, in addition to talking about The Sims in his TCC. “I can say that The Sims is really a part of my life,” he concludes.

When asked if he follows the BBB, he said that he loves the program and has been following it since the 3rd edition. About favorites, he reveals his supporters: “I’m rooting for Lina, I think she’s wonderful. I really like Naty (Natália) and Arthur too”.

Grunge room has a Rock n'Roll style and is where brother Arthur Aguiar sleeps — Photo: Reproduction/Vinícius Rocha

How to download the BBB 22 house in The Sims 4

Step 1. Start a normal game of The Sims 4 and, on the house select screen, click on the light bulb icon in the upper right corner that says “Open Gallery”. You can also press F4;

In the menu to select houses in The Sims 4, open the Gallery by clicking on the light bulb icon in the upper right corner or pressing F4 — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

Step 2. In the search options, select the option “EA Account ID” and search for “RochaVini” without quotes;

In the search options of The Sims 4 Gallery, look for the EA account "RochaVini" without quotes — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

Step 3. Locate the BBB 22 home and click on the item. It is worth mentioning that the houses of the previous editions are also available in the list;

In the list of items in the Gallery of Vinícius Rocha in The Sims 4 click on the BBB 22 house — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

Step 4. Click the “Place Lot and Edit” button in the lower right corner of the screen and select a lot to enter the house.

It is worth mentioning that the BBB 22 house requires a 64×64 dimension plot, which is not available in the base game of The Sims 4, only in its expansions. It is possible to place the house on a smaller lot, but it needs to be moved to fit and part of it may be cut.

Click on "Place Lot and Edit" to insert BBB 22's house in The Sims 4 — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

Ready! Now just recreate the dispute for R$ 1.5 million in The Sims universe in the replica of the most guarded house in the country.

with information from Vinícius Rocha

