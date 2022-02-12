BBB 22: Tadeu reacts to brothers from the glass house: ‘Delivering everything’

The presenter of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) Tadeu Schmidt accompanied the entry of two new brothers in the glass house, and shared their reactions on Instagram this afternoon.

“Guys, I don’t know about you, but I feel like putting a glass here [gesticulando para sua sala de estar] to feel close to the glass house”, he commented. “I couldn’t even stop to post something, because… I just want to hear their dialogue! So giving it all away!”

However, Tadeu also realized that some information given by the brothers is not completely correct.

“I mean, delivering everything in their view, right? And not necessarily very accurately”, laughed the presenter. “You’re watching, aren’t you?”

Tadeu also took the opportunity to ask the opinion of his 2.3 million followers about the entry of the two brothers, Gustavo and Larissa, in the official house of “BBB 22”.

Until 15:50 pm today, the result was indicating the entry of the duo. 72% of the votes were from people who wanted to see them on the show, while 28% wanted to leave the cast as it is.