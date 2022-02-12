BC President predicts PIX data leak ‘with some frequency’ | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (11) that data leaks related to the PIX will happen “with some frequency”, but that the recorded occurrences of data leaks “are not so sensitive “, such as name, CPF and cell phone number of bank customers.

Last week, the Central Bank reported the third leak of information linked to PIX. According to the BC, registration data linked to 2,112 PIX keys of Logbank customers were leaked

Before, customers of Acesso and Banco do Estado de Sergipe (Banese) also had information exposed.

“As we understand that this world of data will grow exponentially, leaks will happen with some frequency, not wanting to trivialize leaks, because we will attack all leaks so that they are as few as possible”, said Campos Neto in an event promoted by Esfera Brasil.

Pix Leak: BC finds data from 160,000 customers exposed without authorization

“But it’s important to understand that the leaks you have of PIX data are leaks that aren’t relevant, in the sense that they’re data that’s not that sensitive.” He cited some examples.

“We sometimes have a leak, which is name and CPF, name and CPF are in the person’s checkbook; so you sometimes have a telephone leak, the key is the cell phone, but most of the people have their cell phone open, you enter a query system, enter the name and find the phone”, exemplified Campos Neto.