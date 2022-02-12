BC President warns that the worst moment of inflation is yet to come: between April and May

BRASILIA – The president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Netopostponed once again the expectation for the worst moment of the inflation Brazilian. In an event held by Esfera Brasil, Campos Neto stated that the BC expected the highest point to be between December and January, but cited the break in harvest this beginning of the year and the advance of the prices of Petroleum in the international market as reasons for postponing the peak of inflation.

“We now imagine that the peak will be between April and May, and then there will be a faster fall in inflation.” The BC itself, however, recognizes in its projections that inflation should end 2022 above the target, for the second consecutive year.

Financial market economists estimate that the IPCA, the official inflation index, should be 5.44%. The objective to be pursued by the Central Bank this year is 3.50%, with a tolerance of 2.0% to 5.0%. In other words, according to projections, this will be the second consecutive year of breaking the target, after the deviation of 4.81 percentage points from the 2021 IPCA (10.06%).

Even in the face of this scenario, the BC has already warned that it will reduce the pace of interest rate hikes as of March, but that does not mean the end of the cycle. Today the Selic is at 10.75% per year.

In his justification to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesabout not having met the target last year, Campos Neto argued that inflation is a global phenomenon.

Today, at an event held by Esfera Brasil, in São Paulo, the president of the BC spoke again about his concern with measures such as the PEC of fuelsdiscussed between the government and Congress, the effect of which could backfire, as it contributes to pushing up prices. “We made it clear that short-term price measures have no structural effect on inflation,” he said.

According to Campos Neto, the government managed to contain spending even with high inflation. The BC president also repeated that part of the “anxiety” about the fiscal trajectory is related to the prospect of low structural growth in Brazil. “We need to figure out which agenda is important for the investor to see higher structural growth,” he said.

Campos Neto also warned about the high indebtedness of families. “The BC is concerned about this. It has projects for the over-indebted. And there is also concern about the negative ones, who are outside the financial world and we would like them to have access to credit again. There are a series of measures for those who are more committed to credit chain.