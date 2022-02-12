Belgian museum returns painting to Jewish family after 71 years

Belgium’s leading art museum has returned a painting that he kept in his collection for 71 years to the great-grandchildren of a Jewish couple whose possessions were looted by the nazis after fleeing on the eve of Second World War.

The Berlin-based law firm representing the family addressed the Musees Royaux des Beaux-Arts (Royal Museums of Fine Arts) for more than five years, and on Thursday the 10th, after a brief signing ceremony, staff removed the painting and took it to be packed.

“In total, the family is looking for 30 works of art,” said attorney Imke Gielen. “This is the first one that has actually been identified, as unfortunately we don’t have any images of the missing paintings.”

None of the nine great-grandchildren, who live outside Belgium, were present on Thursday.

The painting, which shows pink flowers in a blue vase and is by German artist Lovis Corinth, belonged to Gustav and Emma Mayerwho left their home in Frankfurt for Brussels in 1938, until they were able to cross safely into the United Kingdom in August 1939.

However, they were unable to take their belongings with them, including 30 paintings, which were appropriated by the Nazis. Among the works carried out was Flowerspainted in the expressionist style in 1913 by Corinth, who had most of his work considered by the Nazis to be “degenerate”.

After the war, Belgian authorities were unable to find the owners and handed it over to the museum in 1951, where it has been on display ever since.