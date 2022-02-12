‘Beyond Illusion’: Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti) will be threatened by Matias (Antonio Calloni) | come around

In “Beyond Illusion”, Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti) will be caught by Matias (Antonio Calloni) inside the magician’s room! After that, Matias will order his daughter to leave with him, but the girl will resist and reveal that she loves the boy he hates so much.at the Saturday, 2/12 chapter. The result? An intense clash between them, with punches and threats! Watch the scene teaser 👆
In the bedroom, after the act, Elisa will try to explain herself:
“Don’t say anything and get dressed! Now!”, Matias will say.
David will then attempt a dialogue with the judge:
“I would like you to know that I love your daughter and want to marry her,” he reveals.
“Only over my dead body, you bastard!”, replied Matthias, who then punched David.
Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Elisa (Larissa Manoela) suffer at the hands of Matias (Antonio Calloni) — Photo: Globo
Elisa will despair when she sees Davi being attacked by his father and will confess her feelings:
“David is my love, I don’t allow you to talk to him like that, Dad! We love each other, let’s stay together even if you don’t allow it!”, says Elisa.
Matias will not change his mind, and the weather will weigh even more. To avoid further confrontation, Elisa will say that she is going with her father, but Matias will tell David that the conversation between them is not over yet.…
Matias (Antonio Calloni) catches Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti) together in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
What will happen?
12 Feb
Saturday
Isadora frees Elisa, who is looking for Davi. Matthias threatens David. Violeta has a bad feeling and tries to talk to her daughters. Elisa tries to defend David. Matthias accuses David of killing Elisa. David is arrested. Matias asks Raimundo to help him frame Davi. Farm employees meet with Benê. Romana tells Artur what she knows about Elisa’s death. Matias sends a telegram to inform Violeta of Elisa’s death. Arthur decides to defend David. Matias blames Isadora for Elisa’s death. Alfonso is buried. Matias complains to Raimundo about David’s release. Davi appears in the chapel where Elisa’s body is.
