Biden and Putin are expected to discuss Ukraine by phone this Saturday; US withdraws embassy staff in the country | World

US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will talk by phone this Saturday (12) about the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine, according to international agencies.

Putin requested that the call take place on Monday, a White House official said, but Biden wanted to conduct it sooner, citing reports of a possible attack on Ukraine at any time.

Before speaking to Biden, Putin is expected to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with the Russian leader in Moscow earlier this week to try to resolve the crisis.

Amid rising tensions with Russia, the US State Department has ordered non-essential US embassy personnel to leave Ukraine.

Despite the staff reduction, the entire team will maintain diplomatic and assistance efforts in support of Ukraine’s security, democracy and prosperity, the embassy said on Twitter.

There are hopes that Biden’s individual involvement with Putin could be the best chance for a resolution to the Ukraine impasse.

Two calls in December between Biden and Putin produced no breakthrough, but set the stage for diplomacy among his advisers. The two leaders have not spoken since, and diplomats on both sides have struggled to find common ground. Four-way talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on Thursday (10) did not progress.

Ukraine reassures population

The Ukrainian government on Saturday urged citizens to remain calm and united, saying the armed forces were ready to repel any attack on the country amid concern of an invasion by Russia at any time.

“It is now essential to remain calm and united within the country and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly monitoring developments and are ready to repel any invasion of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

Why can Russia invade Ukraine? Understand in 3 points

Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday that an invasion could come at any time.

The US has also urged its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, a call echoed by countries including Britain, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Moscow denies invasion plans, saying it is defending its own security interests against aggression by NATO allies.

Joe Biden has said the US military will not go to war in Ukraine, but has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in conjunction with international allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy, but said Washington would impose swift economic sanctions if Moscow invaded.