Biden, Johnson, Scholz and Macron Discuss Ukraine in Virtual Meeting; US reiterates Russian invasion could start at any time | World

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone this Friday (11) about the Russian crisis with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Romania, as well as the heads of NATO and the European Union (EU). At the same time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has again warned that a Russian attack could begin at any time (see more below).
The leaders of the assembled Western countries have promised “swift and severe” sanctions if Moscow invades Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said on Twitter. “All diplomatic efforts seek to persuade Russia to go to de-escalation. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe,” he added.
After the leaders’ meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other nations in urging their citizens to leave Ukraine.
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine: ‘They must leave now’
He told the meeting that he feared for Europe’s security and stressed the need for “a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to roll out should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine,” his office said.
Moscow, meanwhile, said the responses sent this week by the EU and NATO to its security demands showed “disrespect”.
“A Russian attack on Ukraine could start at any time and will likely start with an air strike,” adviser Jake Sullivan told a news conference in Washington on Friday.
He further said that any Americans still in Ukraine must leave within the next 24 to 48 hours because a Russian air strike would make it difficult to leave.
“We don’t believe that Putin made any kind of final choice about whether or not to invade Ukraine,” he added. He also said he hopes Biden will speak to Putin on the phone soon.
US government security adviser Jake Sullivan at a press conference at the White House on Friday (11) – Photo: LEAH MILLIS/Reuters
“The West is more united than it has been in many years. With these united nations we can win any dispute,” added Sullivan.
Biden met with his national security advisers overnight, a source familiar with the meeting said.
Officials believe the crisis may be reaching a tipping point, with Moscow’s rhetoric hardening, six Russian warships arriving in the Black Sea and more Russian military equipment arriving in Belarus, the source said.
Military training in Belarus and Ukraine once again heightens tensions in eastern Europe
“We are in a window where an invasion can start at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Beijing Games end on February 20.