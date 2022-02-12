Biden, Putin Talked About Troop Presence Around Ukraine in Phone Call, White House Says | World

The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, spoke on Saturday (12) by phone about the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

A US government official said the leaders discussed for nearly an hour and talked about the presence of Russian troops around Ukraine.

Before the call between the leaders, the heads of Russian and American diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken, also spoke by phone.

In a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry after the call, Lavrov accused Washington of carrying out a “propaganda campaign” about possible Russian aggression.

Shortly before the call began, Russia’s armed forces said they had intercepted an American submarine near an island in the country’s far east.

According to the military, the vessel ignored a warning given by the Russian Navy that it said it had used “appropriate means” for expulsion.

Until the last update of this report, there is no further explanation on what would be the appropriate means.

The incident was recorded in Russia’s far east, in the Pacific Ocean, far from Ukraine, where eyes are currently turned amid an escalation of tensions on the border.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has summoned the US military attaché in the region to discuss what he claims is a violation of Russian waters, Russian news agency RIA reported.

Before the call with the American, Putin had already announced that he would communicate with French President Emmanuel Macron about the crisis in Ukraine.

Macron was in Moscow during the week as part of the European Union’s diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation in tension and the start of conflict in the region.

This Saturday, the leaders talked for about 1:40 am. The Kremlin spokesman said he would not release the contents of the talks.

The French presidency said in a statement, however, that Macron had told Putin that the dialogue “is not compatible” with the escalation of tension and that he seeks stability in Europe.

Amid rising tensions with Russia, the US State Department has ordered non-essential US embassy personnel to leave Ukraine.

Despite the staff reduction, the entire team will maintain diplomatic and assistance efforts in support of Ukraine’s security, democracy and prosperity, the embassy said on Twitter.

A woman walks in front of the US embassy in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, on January 24, 2022

There are hopes that Biden’s individual involvement with Putin could be the best chance for a resolution to the Ukraine impasse.

Two calls in December between Biden and Putin produced no breakthrough, but set the stage for diplomacy among his advisers.

The two leaders have not spoken since, and diplomats on both sides have struggled to find common ground. Four-way talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on Thursday (10) did not progress.

Also on Saturday, Germany’s Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to leave Ukraine and only stay in the country when absolutely necessary, as did Lithuania and Kuwait. The US had already asked its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, a call echoed by countries including the UK, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Map shows where Ukraine is located and which countries are in the region

Ukraine reassures population

The Ukrainian government on Saturday urged citizens to remain calm and united, saying the armed forces were ready to repel any attack on the country amid concern of an invasion by Russia at any time.

“It is now essential to remain calm and united within the country and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly monitoring developments and are ready to repel any invasion of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

Why can Russia invade Ukraine? Understand in 3 points

Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday that an invasion could come at any time.

Moscow denies invasion plans, saying it is defending its own security interests against aggression by NATO allies.

Joe Biden has said the US military will not go to war in Ukraine, but has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in conjunction with international allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy, but said Washington would impose swift economic sanctions if Moscow invaded.