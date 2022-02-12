Biden uses megaphone strategy with Russia; read analysis – International

The government’s warnings of Joe Biden of a Russian invasion of Ukraine gives the impression that the Weather Channel is tracking a hurricane. Since US officials first announced the increase in the Russian president’s forces, Vladimir Putinon the border, more than three months ago, they repeated the threat with growing alarm.

Last week, new US assessments emerged that Russian firepower had reached 70% of the force needed for a full-scale attack. The Russian storm, the US concluded, could hit Kiev in two days, leaving up to 50,000 civilians dead or injured.

Few things in geopolitical crises are more sensitive than intelligence. But since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, the Biden administration has been talking about US knowledge of Russian moves, tactics and planning. One analyst calls it “Biden’s megaphone strategy.”

Others say you have to go back a few years to find a similar crisis where a US government shared so much information with this level of specificity so quickly.

There may be strategic reasons to keep your mouth shut. Too much detail can compromise intelligence assets and jeopardize future access to information. But there is another big reason for discretion. Intelligence gathering and processing is more art than science, a series of secrets held together by analytical assumptions. Intelligence can be – and often is – reliable, and it can be – and often is – wrong. The example: US warnings about Saddam Hussein’s non-existent weapons of mass destruction, which were invented by the government of George W. Bush.

That doesn’t mean US assessments are wrong now – or that the Russian bear won’t make its way into Ukraine. In fact, so far, the feeling is that the government got it right. Many observers say the government is tactically intelligent in going ahead of any Russian operation just as it is doing. Differences between allies over a coordinated response still exist. But if Putin expected a sneak attack, now he has the eyes of the world watching.

* IS ‘WASHINGTON POST’ EXTERNAL AFFAIRS COLUMNIST