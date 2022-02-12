https://br.sputniknews.com/20220210/maior-cometa-ja-detectado-tem-tamanho-de-um-planeta-menor-e-vem-em-nossa-direcao-diz-estudo-21346225.html

Biggest comet ever detected is ‘the size of a minor planet’ and heading towards us, study says

Biggest comet ever detected is ‘the size of a minor planet’ and heading towards us, study says

A team of researchers from the Paris Observatory and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) has confirmed that comet 2014 UN271 is the largest comet… 10.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-02-10T13:24-0300

2022-02-10T13:24-0300

2022-02-10T13:24-0300

society and everyday

space

comet

Earth

solar system

celestial body

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/17575174_0:5:1339:758_1920x0_80_0_0_32e9f821589d7c713d6b47aa87cf01a1.jpg

Scientists published a paper describing their findings on the preprint portal arXiv.org, which was accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters. The comet is also known as Bernardinelli-Bernstein and was first spotted in 2014. At the time, researchers determined that this celestial body originated in the Oort Cloud – a hypothetical spherical region in the outer reaches of the Solar System that contains billions of similar objects. to comets. Although there are no direct observations that confirm its existence, many circumstantial factors point to its existence. 2014 UN271 was identified in data from the Dark Energy Survey, an international project that sought to map astronomical objects such as galaxies and supernovae between 2014 and 2018. Comet 2014 UN271, the largest ever observed. it was still far away and astronomers had no idea of ​​its size. Seven years later, as the object approached, it became clear that it was larger than most comets, Phys.org advances. Researchers suggested it must have been between 100 and 370 km in diameter. In the recent research, calculations made by scientists point out that the comet would be approximately 137 km in diameter, that is, about seven times the diameter of Phobos, one of the satellites of Mars, almost reaching the category of a minor planet. According to estimates, on its closest pass through our planetary system, which will take place in 2031, the object will approach within about 10.9 AU of the Sun, when it reaches the orbit of Saturn. An astronomical unit (AU) is the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/17575174_161:0:1178:763_1920x0_80_0_0_4df899ef5da20bc6b7e890c54c9266a4.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, comet, earth, solar system, celestial body