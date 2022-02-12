Black diamond of ‘extraterrestrial’ origin is auctioned for R$ 22 million | Economy

The largest cut black diamond in the world, called “The Enigma”, was auctioned in London on Wednesday (9) for R$ 22.3 million, with cryptocurrencies. Experts believe the stone – the size of a tennis ball – was formed in the collision of meteorites with Earth.

Discussions about the extraterrestrial origin of the artifact arise because carbonated diamonds, such as “The Enigma”, are usually found only on the surface of the planet, not underground, as is the case with other minerals. Another clue to the origin outside Earth is the presence of osbornite, a mineral found in meteorites.

According to Sophie Stevens, jewelry expert at Sotheby’s auction house, the rare carbon diamond must have been formed by a meteorite impact more than 2.6 billion years ago.

The diamond’s first owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, chose not to display it for 20 years.

With 555.55 carats and 55 faces, the stone is difficult to cut due to its resistance, as it is composed of numerous small diamonds, graphite and carbon.