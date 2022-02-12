Board exposes backstage about the future of Fábio Carille at Santos for the season

Santos won six points out of 15 points played in the Paulista championship. The team led by Fábio Carille in the last five matches there were three draws, one victory and one defeat. The next confrontation of Alvinegro Praiano is against Ituano next Sunday (13), at 16h, at the stadium of Vila Belmiro.

According to information from the journalist Lucas Musetti, despite the underwhelming campaign for the squad, the club’s sports directorate informed that the change of coach is not in the plans. The journalist also informed that the São Paulo team should announce the hiring of the right-back aurowhich will arrive through loan until December of this year.

During the press conference, the technician carille stressed that it will be difficult to face a current calendar with the team that has the saints. The commander waits for reinforcements to arrive at the team: “Everyone knows the need to expand the squad. We have to define the problems with the squad we have. If Santos brings other pieces, it will be important in a difficult year.”

in the tie of saints against St Bernard in 1 to 1, last Thursday (10), the coach was booed by the crowd at the end of the match. The coach was asked about the replacement of angelo midway through the second half, justifying that the player went to halftime with ankle pain after receiving a tackle, but wanted to return to the game. In view of this, avoiding taking risks, he put Marcos Guilherme in place.

“It doesn’t bother me (being booed). I know that taking Angelo out was the right thing to do because of the ankle. He almost didn’t come back for the second half. Fan is emotion, but we know what we’re doing. We, the assistants, the doctors. I have to be aware of what happens. Fans often do not have this vision. Ângelo played a good game, good first half, then he did good things and made a few mistakes. Hence the option to take it off because he was feeling his foot”.