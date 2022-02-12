Bolsonaro is a negative highlight in a democracy index released by the EIU

The attack on democratic institutions, which was a hallmark of Brazil in 2021, should continue to be made by President Jair Bolsonaro until the October elections, according to the 2021 Democracy Index, released this Thursday (10) by the Economist. Intelligence Unit (EIU). The presence of illiberal populists across Latin America was evident in the region last year, leading the joint index to record its biggest year-on-year decline since 2006, when the EIU’s Democracy Index began to be released. .

“Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has demanded the resignation of two members of the Federal Supreme Court,” the publication quoted, citing an investigation into allegations that pro-Bolsonaro groups were spreading “fake news”.

The EIU also commented that the Brazilian Chief Executive has also questioned the integrity of the country’s electronic voting system, despite the lack of evidence of electoral fraud. “Bolsonaro even said he would ignore the results of the 2022 presidential and legislative elections – comments he later withdrew,” he recalled.

For the EIU, “Bolsonaro will likely continue his attacks on democratic institutions and undermining confidence in electoral integrity until the October 2022 elections, especially as polls show that he currently lags behind former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva (2003-10)”.

According to the Democracy Index, last year Brazil occupied the 47th position, out of a total of 167 countries analyzed. In Latin America, which was the region with the greatest deterioration in 2021 compared to 2020, the largest regional economy ranked sixth out of 24. In 2021, Brazil recorded 6.86 points, the same rate seen in 2019 and 2017 and the lowest since 2006, when the index was created.