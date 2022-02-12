Bolsonaro prepares decree that expands police rights

(photo: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is preparing a decree to expand the rights of police officers. The category is one of the main electoral bases of the Chief Executive. The text will create the PraViver program and should provide guarantees of “human rights” and social, legal and health “background” for public safety professionals and their families.

The decree will also be complemented by a bill authored by the deputies Major Fabiana (PSL-RJ) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), which provides for the allocation of parliamentary amendments to the program.

PraViver is led by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MDH), led by Damares Alves, together with the Ministry of Justice (MJ), led by Anderson Torres. The Civil House, of Minister Ciro Nogueira; the Citizenship folder, by Joo Roma; and the Government Secretariat, by Flvia Arruda, were also involved in the drafting of the decree.

The main axes of the action are the right to life and personality, individual freedoms, cultural rights, social rights and the defense of dignity. The resources for the program will come from the budget of the MDH and the MJ, the National Public Security Fund (FNSP), the National Fund for Diffuse Rights and parliamentary amendments.

In the text of the bill that complements the decree, the parliamentarians state that the program no longer treats police officers only as guarantors of human rights and starts to recognize public safety professionals as subjects of these rights.

According to Zambelli, the matter was presented to Bolsonaro on Thursday. “This project not only creates a budget heading for parliamentarians to be able to send a federal amendment, a tax amendment, but also the government itself can determine amounts that are sent to public security in the states through specific projects to take care of victimized police officers and their families. “, said the deputy.

The new program provides for studies to be carried out to improve public policies for police officers. It also mentions the creation of a human rights ombudsman for professionals and the production of data on deaths, injuries and serious illnesses suffered by agents in the exercise or as a result of the profession.

In an election year, the government has made an effort to please categories that are part of the base. On Thursday, the Chamber approved a provisional measure edited by Bolsonaro that creates low-interest lines of credit for public security professionals to finance their own home.

The program, called Habite Seguro, includes careers from the Military Police, Civil Police, Federal Police (PF) and Federal Highway Police (PRF), in addition to firefighters, experts and municipal guards who earn up to R$ 7 thousand per month. The parliamentarians also included traffic and socio-educational agents.

In the 2022 Budget, Bolsonaro negotiated the inclusion of R$ 1.7 billion for a salary readjustment for civil servants. It was not specified which categories will benefit, but Bolsonaro promised a raise to federal police. The destination of the value is undefined, given the dissatisfaction of other categories, which threatened to go on strike.