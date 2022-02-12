Bolsonaro to Moor after general discards being vice: ‘Wanting a kiss’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) kisses the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro (photo: Reproduction / TV Brasil) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Friday (11/2) in the Caixa Econmica Federal hiring event for people with disabilities, which took place at the Planalto Palace. Moments before the speech, the first lady, Michelle, who had just taken the floor, greeted those present on stage and kissed her husband on the mouth. Then, as he went on to speak, Bolsonaro joked with Vice President Hamilton Mouro (PRTB), also present, saying that he too deserved a “kiss”.

“I think Mouro wants a kiss too. You deserve it too, Mouro”, he laughed, being rebuffed by the general, who laughed and made a negative gesture, shaking his index finger.

The president’s speech took place shortly after the vice president told journalists, upon arrival at Planalto, that he would run for senator for Rio Grande do Sul, the state where he was born. Therefore, not be on the ticket for Bolsonaro’s re-election this year.

The vice president wore a mask with the flag of Rio Grande do Sul and was asked if the symbol was an indication that he would run for the Senate for the state. “Of course, no,” he replied.

“Senator Flvio (Bolsonaro) has been talking around [que sou candidato ao Senado]”, he affirmed, adding that his decision “will be communicated shortly”. He stressed, however, that he has not yet chosen an acronym: “Now it’s just a matter of party”.

The composition of the dispute, according to the general, will still depend on who runs as a candidate for governor. “There are two pre-candidates from our field. Onyx (Lorenzoni) and (Luiz Carlos) Heinze. Let’s wait and see what will come out of this”, he concluded.

Bolsonaro has not yet defined who will be his deputy in the campaign. Behind the scenes, names such as Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), and Braga Netto, Minister of Defense, appear. There is still a strong articulation around the name of the current Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

The relationship between Mouro and the president is marked by friction and tremors. Since the beginning of the government, Mouro has, at times, expressed opinions different from the decisions of the president.

In June, Mouro reported “missing” being called to participate in Bolsonaro’s ministerial meetings. The deputy said that he is “not knowing what is happening” and said he is also aware that the chief executive must choose another deputy for the ticket when he runs for re-election in 2022.

Since then, he was being excluded from ministerial meetings. Seven months later, the president finally invited him to participate in a meeting with representatives of the Esplanade.

The following month, Bolsonaro compared the general to a “brother-in-law” and reported that he has a “very great independence” that sometimes ends up getting in the way. “The deputy is the same as brother-in-law, no. You get married and you have to put up with the brother-in-law on your side. You can’t send the brother-in-law away.”

In December, the president said he was considering choosing Mouro again to compose the presidential ticket in the 2022 elections. But he added that he was still studying the scenario.

On the 8th, the leader of the Executive stated that he should invite to the post of deputy on his ticket a Northeastern or a Minas Gerais, or even a general, and that he should make the announcement in March.

He reported, on the date, however, that he had already spoken with the possible deputy. “It can’t be a last-minute wedding. And that name will be good for me, for the government, for Brazil. It has to be a respected name, not just because it’s Northeastern, just because it’s from Minas Gerais, just because it’s from São Paulo. It has to have something more,” he added.