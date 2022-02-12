Botafogo announces the departure of coach Enderson Moreira – 02/11/2022

Enderson Moreira is no longer Botafogo coach. The coach was fired today, amid changes in Alvinegro’s football department, already managed by American John Textor.

Last night, the club had already announced the arrival of André Mazzuco as the new director of football, and the relocation of Eduardo Freeland’s role, who becomes responsible for the project, returns to the basic categories.

Internally, the coach’s permanence was already considered unlikely since the new directions of the portfolio became aware. And the goodbye ended up happening. He leaves Glorioso after 31 matches, 20 wins, seven draws and four defeats – the last confrontation on the edge of the lawn was in the reverse, turning around, to Fluminense, by Carioca.

Enderson arrived at General Severiano in July last year, to replace Marcelo Chamusca. At the end of the season, he achieved his big goal, which was access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A — Botafogo was the champion.

After negotiations, he renewed for 2022, but had a troubled start to the year. Still at the end of the year, Alvinegro announced the agreement with Jhon Textor for SAF, and there was a stagnation in the club’s football until the whole process was completed.

After the tie with Botafogo, in the debut in the State, the commander classified the transition as a “terrible” moment and indicated a Glorioso delayed in the search for reinforcements.

“To tell you the truth, in a very clear way for our fans, it is clear that we wanted, at this moment, to be with a slightly different team, to have some players that we had already talked about. We have a very clear idea. We are not here just to test this State in a very competitive way. We know the greatness of Botafogo and we always need to have teams that can seek titles and first places. The club is currently experiencing a moment of transition, which is terrible for we who are here, because we cannot take a step forward because there are situations to be defined”, said

“Actually, we were unable to move forward due to this negotiation by the club. We are waiting for us to move in the market. Of course, we are leaving very late, because a lot could already be defined and, perhaps, today we would have a different team”, he added. , in another moment.

After the victory over Nova Iguaçu, however, Enderson changed the tone and pointed out that the “club has to have a well-defined hiring process”.

“Of course, every club has to have a well-defined hiring process, and that’s what John Textor has been building, is asking for. And I think that, with this process, the tendency is that we can make fewer mistakes. transition, in which we have to be patient, calm, so that things can be done in the best possible way”, he said.

See Botafogo’s note:

“At a time of transition to a new management model, changes are natural and necessary for the new project. With this, Botafogo communicates that Enderson Moreira is no longer the coach of the football team. Along with the professional, the assistants Luis Fernando Flores and Ailton Serafim, in addition to the Physical Trainer Edy Carlos Soares, also end their cycle at the Club.

At Alvinegro since July 2021, Enderson Moreira led Botafogo back to the elite of national football and became champion of the Série B with the greatest recovery in the history of the competition and a 73% success rate. Enderson commanded Alvinegro in 31 games, with 20 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses.

The Club thanks the professional and his commission in the certainty of their outstanding contribution in the reconstruction of Botafogo, wishing success in their future projects“