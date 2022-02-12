Botafogo fires Enderson Moreira | botafogo

The dismissal of the technician is part of the package of changes promoted by John Textor, an American investor who will own 90% of SAF alvinegra. On Thursday night, the businessman himself announced on Twitter the hiring of the club’s new director of football, André Mazzuco, and the new responsible for the market area, Alessandro Brito, ex-Atlético-MG.

Once Enderson’s departure is official, the next step is to move forward in negotiations with Luís Castro, which are underway. The 60-year-old Portuguese player currently manages Qatar’s Al Duhail and has a release clause of less than 1 million euros (R$ 5.9 million).

Among other clubs, he has passed through Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto. He spent 10 years in the Portuguese team, where he had recognized work in the youth divisions. It was precisely this factor that weighed the most on Botafogo’s onslaught by the Portuguese.

After defining the new coach, Botafogo’s new football command will turn its attention to negotiating with reinforcements. The club intends to announce in the coming days the first signings under the command of Textor.

From 14th place to Serie B title

Enderson Moreira arrived at Botafogo on July 20 of last year, when the team was in 14th place in the Série B. Under the coach’s command, the team had a great reaction, managed to get off the ground in the second round and won the Segundana title, guaranteeing the access two rounds in advance. In all, there were 20 wins, seven wins and four losses for Glorioso with Enderson.

This year, after the 1-1 draw with Boavista in the Alvinegra debut in the Campeonato Carioca, on January 25th, the coach complained about the club’s slowness in negotiating with reinforcements.

– The club is going through a period of transition, which is terrible for us who are here, because we can’t take a step forward because there are situations that need to be defined – said Enderson at the time.

The statement upset John Textor, who was already determined to bring about changes in the club’s football. Thus, when initiating changes in the department, the investor decided to change the technical command.

The decision was taken before the defeat to Fluminense by 2 to 1, on Thursday, in which Enderson was sent off during the game for complaining to the referee. After the match, the coach said he was unaware of any information about his possible departure.

– I’m surprised by the information. My work is always evaluated, regardless of any situation. Getting access was very difficult. I don’t want to charge anything, but I know how difficult it was to get out of 13th place and get a title with few resources. We have to be careful with what we say, because we all have families, we have children. We strive to do the best, but we don’t always succeed. I’m doing my job as best I can,” he said.

See the full note from Botafogo:

“At a time of transition to a new management model, changes are natural and necessary for the new project. Botafogo communicates that Enderson Moreira is no longer the coach of the soccer team. Along with the professional, the assistants Luis Fernando Flores and Ailton Serafim, in addition to the Physical Trainer Edy Carlos Soares, also end their cycle at the Club.

At Alvinegro since July 2021, Enderson Moreira led the Botafogo back to the elite of national football and became champion of Serie B with the greatest recovery in the history of the competition and a 73% success rate. Enderson commanded Alvinegro in 31 games, with 20 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses.

The Club thanks the professional and his commission in the certainty of their outstanding contribution to the reconstruction of the Botafogowishing you success in your future projects.”

