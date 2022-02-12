Brazil records 1,121 more deaths from Covid; moving average is the highest in almost 6 months | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (11) 1,121 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 637,232 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 880 – the highest since August 13, when it was 872. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +68%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that only Goiás and Roraima are not on an uptrend. the states of Paraíba and Acre recorded no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country also recorded 166,003 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 27,291,515 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 138,926. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -24%indicating a trend towards fall in cases of disease.

The moving average of disease victims now reaches a plateau 4 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (24 states and the DF): PI, AC, RJ, MG, SE, ES, DF, BA, PB, PA, MA, PE, AL, MS, RS, TO, SP, MT, RN, CE, AP, PR, AM, SC, RO

PI, AC, RJ, MG, SE, ES, DF, BA, PB, PA, MA, PE, AL, MS, RS, TO, SP, MT, RN, CE, AP, PR, AM, SC, RO In stability (1 state): GO

GO Falling (1 state): RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

The g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).