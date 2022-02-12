Brazil worries Argentina with permission for British flights to stop in Falklands

The Brazilian government defended the permissions granted for stopovers in its territory by military aircraft from the United Kingdom, which are destined for the Falklands (or Falklands), which led Argentina to formally express its concern at the end of January.

Sources from the Communications Department of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated, in an email sent to AFP, that “Brazil supports Argentina’s legitimate rights in the sovereignty dispute” over these islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, but that this “does not affect relations with the United Kingdom, an important partner of Brazil”.

The Argentine representation in Brasília asked on January 31 in an official note that “the Brazilian government seeks to restrict the granting of permits for British military aircraft coming from the Falkland Islands or with that destination, only for strictly humanitarian cases”.

In the letter, signed by Ambassador Daniel Scioli, the Argentine government expressed its “surprise and concern” with the passage through Brazil of a total of seven military aircraft of British forces in January, which had as origin or destination the islands under English rule and whose sovereignty claims.

“The Brazilian position in authorizing the overflight and landing of British military aircraft on the Falklands route is guided by the principle of not contributing to the modernization and expansion of the United Kingdom’s military resources and war potential in that archipelago”, says the e-mail. mail from Itamaraty.

According to the note, the approval of overflights and landings last month of British flights on the route to Falklands was taken based on established criteria such as “emergency situations, search and rescue missions and for health or humanitarian reasons”.

For Argentina, the flights whose stopovers were authorized by its partner “represent an additional manifestation of the illegitimate military presence of the United Kingdom in the South Atlantic”, classified by Mercosur members and associates (among them Brazil) as contrary to the “attachment” policy. to the search for a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute,” the letter stated.

SOURCE: AFP