Brazilian stock exchange closes again at 17:00 from March 14

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Brazilian stock exchange closes again at 17:00 from March 14 8 Views

B3 resumes trading at its normal hours, closing the regular trading session at 5:00 pm (Brasília time), as of the March 14 trading session, the Brazilian Stock Exchange said in a letter.

As a result, the Ibovespa will open at 10 am (Brasilia time), closing at 5 pm as of this date. The new schedule also brings back the after market, with negotiations between 17:30 and 18:00. The start of trading on the spot market is at 9:30 am.

Even without daylight saving time in Brazil, the Exchange operates at the current extended hours since November 8, 2021 due to the difference in relation to the New York Stock Exchange.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The change is because the United States will enter daylight saving time on March 13. As a result, the difference between Brazil and New York will drop from the current two hours to just one hour.

In relation to Brasilia time, the US stock exchanges will, as of the 14th, open at 10:30 am and close at 5 pm.

The change in the trading session on B3 takes place every year, with the objective of following the opening hours of the market in the US, since a large part of the volume traded daily is from foreign investors.

Trading hours on the Exchange (source: B3)

Check out more information about trading hours by clicking here.

How does a trader make money, control losses, balance the emotional and multiply capital? Watch in Immersion Strategic Trader, free training from analyst Charlles Nader.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

The ideal minimum wage in Brazil would be BRL 5,900, calculates Dieese

The minimum wage for 2022 was set at R$1,212, an increase of R$112 in relation …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved