Brazilian trades expensive brands for cheaper ones to maintain consumption









2021 was a year of reviewing habits for consumers in the country. With the high inflation it’s the dwindling purchasing power, Brazilians continued to buy, but preferred cheaper brands. Instead of a premium line coffee pack, a mid-range or low-priced brand.

The finding is from Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), which saw the trend repeat itself in various consumer segments in stores in the country and predicts that this flow should intensify in 2022.

In the revenue division of sugar manufacturers, for example, the range of expenses with the cheapest options on the shelf rose from 14.2% to 16.2%.











The same happened with coffee. The 22.2% that came from the public that did not give up special and gourmet products in 2020 dropped to 20.4% a year later. The most popular brands jumped from 9.3% to 10.2% in total revenue.

The need to change the item is the fault of the reduction of the population’s purchasing power, explains the vice president of Abras, Márcio Milan, but mainly of inflation. Coffee was the one that had the biggest price increase in the accumulated of 2021, with 66.6%. Sugar, 40%, and frozen chicken, 28%.

In June 2021, highlights the association, the income of Brazilians fell significantly with the creation of job vacancies that paid less and with the reduction of the installments of emergency aid.

According to Abras, last year closed with an increase of 3.04% in supermarket sales. In December 2021, the increase compared to the same month in 2020 was 4.27%.





