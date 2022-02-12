BRL 79 thousand per night

The mansion of the reality show “Playing with Fire” on Netflix is ​​the most expensive Airbnb in the world, with an overnight stay valued at almost R$ 79 thousand. The conclusion is from a survey carried out by the betting platform Casino Bee to “Time Out” magazine.

The value, however, is a bargain close to the daily rate charged when the series debuted: according to Nossa’s assessment in 2020, staying at the address cost around R$274,000 per day.

Located in Punta Mita, Mexico, Casa Tau — as the property is called — has an impressive 8 suites in its main accommodation, all equipped with comforts such as home theater, air conditioning, lounge and terrace.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

Image: Playback/Airbnb

There are also two guest houses in the area, each with two suites each, also fully equipped.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

Both the main house and one of the guest spaces each have a full kitchen. There is also a dining room with capacity for 20 people and an espresso machine for those who are a fan of coffee.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

Among other “luxuries” of the mansion, as it was categorized by Airbnb Luxe itself, there is a games room, a pool and ping pong table, a card table and a room that functions as a private cinema.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

For those looking to take care of their bodies, there is a gym and a private spa with massage tables. Among the first-class services already included are the cleaning, twice a day, of the entire house by eight housekeepers.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

There is also assistance from two concierges and eight butlers 24 hours a day, food coordinated by two chefs and five cooks, maintenance carried out by three employees. The property even has its own manager and an overnight laundry service.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

The outdoor area offers a heated infinity pool, solarium, jacuzzi, lounge, outdoor dining room with capacity for 20 people as well, bar, barbecue, pizza oven, bocce court, beach volleyball net, two bicycles, surfboards of surfing and kayaks and an incredible view of the sea.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

Costs for shopping for food, drinks, babysitting services, activities, travel from the airport to the hotel, spa treatments, golf course fees, tennis court rentals, and ordering costs from nearby restaurants, as the mansion has a kind of partnership with Punta Mita Resort, are charged separately.

Image: Playback/Airbnb

According to Airbnb, Casa Tau sleeps 16 adults and up to five children at a time. To make reservations and check extra orders, just get in touch through the mansion page on the platform.