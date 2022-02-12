Caixa launches two specific lines of credit for agribusiness

THE Federal Savings Bank launched this Thursday (10), two specific lines of credit for agribusiness.

One will be funded in advance, with rates starting at 3% per year for the pronaffamily farming program, 4.5% in the pronampintended for medium-sized farmers, and 6.5% for the others.

In another line, Caixa will lend money to farmers with savings funds, at a rate of 9.5% per year, without the addition of the reference rate (TR).

according to Caixa president Pedro Guimarãesthe launch of the advance costing line takes place 20 days earlier than had been planned – the previous idea was to put the credit on the market at the end of the month.

“Caixa is the first bank to launch advance funding. We anticipate the launch by 20 days due to credit shortage”, he said, in a live broadcast to announce the two products.

At the beginning of the week, the National Treasury had temporarily suspended rural credit contracts on the subsidized lines of the 2021/2022 Crop Plan. The increase in the Selic rate increased government spending on equalization of interest on loans, which consumed the available budget ahead of schedule.

At the same time, Caixa wants to advance in agribusiness, closing the year with around R$40 billion in concessions to the sector and in second place among the banks that lend the most to agribusiness in the country. Last week, Guimarães said that the intention is to raise Caixa’s portfolio in agribusiness to R$200 billion by 2024.

After entering the Safra Plan in 2021 with BRL 7.5 billion in resources, Caixa Econômica Federal will claim BRL 20 billion in resources this year for the Ministry of Economy.

To advance in the sector and move towards the goal of leading agro credit by 2024, Caixa is opening 100 branches specifically targeted at agribusiness. “This is not a short-term impact line. That’s why we’re opening agencies dedicated to agribusiness,” he said.

The leader in credit for the sector is Banco do Brasil, which in September had a portfolio of R$ 225.8 billion. Caixa had, in the segment, R$ 12.3 billion. Part of CEF’s advance in the segment will occur with the end of the transfer to other banks of the mandatory resources for agriculture that the bank did not lend before.

Guimarães said that the bank will be able to maintain its expansion in real estate credit even if it also lends to agribusiness, as it has available resources. “We will be able to securitize both real estate and agribusiness, through LCIs and LCAs,” he said.