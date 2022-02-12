Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 confirmed, new details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been confirmed as the new 2022 chapter for the Activision Blizzard series, although there is still no official announcement from the publisher, the matter is taken for granted by a significant amount of youtubers, streamers and influencers, experts at series, which evidently received information about it.

Based on what virtually everyone has reported, starting with Charlie Intelthe 2022 Call of Duty will therefore beCall of Duty: Modern Warfare IIa direct sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, therefore intended to pick up the story from the previous chapter.

An interesting feature is the fact that it is based on a new enginewhich could represent a direct and exclusive pass to the new generation, as Infinity Ward’s official tweet seemed to suggest that it spoke of a “new generation” of Call of Duty, with confirmation that this is the team responsible.

BREAKING: NEW official Call of Duty 2022 details: — Sequel to Modern Warfare 2019

— NEW ENGINE for MW2 and Warzone 2

— Game + New Warzone built together from ‘ground up’

— Warzone will be ‘Massive evolution of BR’

— ‘New Sandbox mode’ Stay frosty… pic.twitter.com/sGFnYWNTaY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

The move to the new engine affects both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, according to reports from several, with the main game and free-to-play multiplayer platform being developed from the ground up. Allegedly, Warzone will represent a “giant evolution of battle royale”.

The presence of a new sandbox mode for Modern Warfare II is confirmed, which probably refers to the famous Escape from Tarkov-style DMZ that has often been talked about in previous rumors. At this time, we await an official presentation from Activision Blizzard.