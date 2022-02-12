can i redeem forgotten money even without Pix?

The Central Bank will release, next Monday (14), a new website for consultation of values ​​forgotten in banks by about 28 million individuals and legal entities. Cash redemption, in turn, will be available from March 7 and can be done via Pix. To the UOLthe BC informed that it plans to return around R$ 4 billion in this first phase alone.

Those who still don’t have a Pix key registered need not worry, because they will also be able to redeem the money. In this specific case, financial institutions will contact customers to inform how the transfer will be made.

But you have to be careful with possible scams: never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram, or make any kind of payment to access the values. Neither the BC nor the banks will ask you to provide personal data, much less passwords, to release the money.

The only site for consultation and transfer requests for forgotten amounts in banks is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, whose access will be available from Monday (14).

Very important: only after you have accessed the system and only in the case of requesting the redemption without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution you have chosen will contact you to carry out the transfer. Attention: even in this specific case, this institution cannot ask you to provide your personal data or your password.

Central Bank Alert

How do I know if I have receivables?

To find out whether or not you have any money left in banks, just access valorareceber.bcb.gov.br from next Monday (14) and enter your CPF or CNPJ. The system will soon inform you if you have amounts receivable and the date for you to request the redemption.

How to ask for ransom?

On the date informed by the BC, you must access valorareceber.bcb.gov.br again to find out the exact amount to which you are entitled and request the redemption. It is worth remembering that, at this point, it will be necessary to use a silver or gold level gov.br login. If you don’t already have it, just register for free on the gov.br website or app, available on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (Apple).

In order to level up and thus be able to request the transfer, it is necessary to confirm your identity through any of the processes indicated on the gov.br platforms. Anyone who wants to go from bronze to silver, for example, can validate their data in the app itself, via facial recognition.

Changing the trust level of the gov.br account can be done through the official application Image: Reproduction

I missed the redemption date. And now?

If you are unable to access valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the day indicated by the BC system, do not worry: return to the site on another day and repeat the process. The system will inform you of a new return date.

The money is yours and will continue to be held by financial institutions for as long as necessary, until you ask for a refund.

How to create a Pix key?

The Pix key is like your Pix account address, in the same way that a number on a voter registration card identifies a person when voting or an email identifies someone’s internet address for receiving messages.

To create a Pix key, simply access the app, internet banking or go to a branch of the bank or financial institution where you have an account. You will need to use one of these four forms of identification:

CPF (individuals) or CNPJ (companies);

email;

cell phone number;

random key.

The random key is a way to receive a Pix without having to provide personal data. It will be like a login, made from a set of randomly generated numbers, letters and symbols, which will identify the transfer destination account.

For individuals, there is a limit of five Pix keys for each account held by the customer. For legal, the maximum is 20.