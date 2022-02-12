Canoeist opens bottle with message and is surprised by content

A kayaker found a plastic bottle in the sea containing a message written on paper. However, he soon noticed that inside the mysterious container there were also human ashes. The discovery was made on Sunday (6) in Cape Coral, Florida (USA).

In an interview with WBBH-TV, Jeff Zimmerman said he was there kayaking with his friends when he spotted the bottle. “It was kind of intertwined with the mangroves, it kind of looked like garbage.”

At first it might have been unimportant, but when he analyzed the object further, Zimmerman became interested in the origin of the message and the remains.

He also revealed that the bottle was entwined with a “Happy Birthday” balloon. According to Zimmerman, the author of the message inside the container wrote that the ashes were from a deceased brother whose birthday would have been February 5th. According to the note, the honoree had died of lung cancer.

“If you receive this bottle, please throw it back in the water,” wrote the unknown author.

Zimmerman said he decided not to immediately throw the bottle back into the water because it was leaking and it was leaking. So he and his friends took her with them.

The kayaker said he now hopes to get in touch with the deceased’s family to help them find a tougher solution for the remains of his beloved relative.

“His brother took a kayaking trip with us, he went with some guys from Cape Coral, and we’d like to preserve that and let other people adventure with him,” he said.