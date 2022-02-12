Casa de Vidro: 10 messages from Larissa and Gustavo for BBB 22 | the internet is watching on bbb 22

And it’s not that the day dawned busier than ever in the BBB 22? 🔥 For those who are following pay per view , Globoplay or along the Globo programming you already know that the academy of brothers gave way to it, the iconic, never equaled and well-known as the Paris night: Glass House ! 🏠

Who else is also just Brunna, Brasiiiil?

Brunna Gonçalves jokes with Casa de Vidro: ‘How crazy, Brazil’

As was to be expected, the future new inhabitants of the most guarded mansion in the country, Larissa and Gustavoalready arrived at the reality full of pearls to share with the participants of the edition – everything, of course, according to their visions of the game and what they consumed from the reality here outside.

There was advice, fake alert and even conversations about alliances in the game!

1. Larissa has already arrived saying: ‘It’s time to act’. Put on a crop top, BBB 22! 🚨

Larissa from Casa de Vidro says: ‘It’s time to act, right my people?’

2. “We won’t go wrong, no!”. We hope NOT! Larissa has already passed the vision for the brothers not to sing anymore in the eliminations of BBB. Why are you crying, High School Musical? 🤒

Larissa from Casa de Vidro advises: ‘When someone is eliminated, don’t sing’

Is it BBB or The Voice? — Photo: Reproduction / Globoplay

3. Malandra has her eye on Paulo André, right, Anitta? Larissa, namesake of the singer, has already taken the opportunity to make cupid in the house and “launched the braba” for the athlete! 💖

Larissa, from the BBB 22’s Casa de Vidro, asks if the brothers have kissed.

Open your eyes, Jade! 😂😅

2 of 2 Anitta has her eye on Paulo André — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Anitta has her eye on Paulo André — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

4. Complaint of eating? Larissa delivered that Maíra Cardi doesn’t like Arthur Aguiar’s approach to Triglycerides 👀

Larissa from Casa de Vidro warns Arthur Aguiar: ‘Eating bread!’

5. It even had an ex-outside spoiler.BBB… Xiii! 🤫

Gustavo, from Casa de Vidro, comments that former BBB Rodrigo was not canceled from reality

6. In the midst of the uproar, an important alert: the brothers need to be careful what they say inside ❗

Larissa and Gustavo, from Casa de Vidro, warn: ‘Be careful what you say’

7. Larissa telling the brothers that they all have 1 million followers on the networks ⚡ GOSPEL! Are you served?

Larissa tells the brothers that they all have more than 1 million followers on the networks

The BBB informs: in fact, not everyone has this amount of followers… Here outside, Lucas (573 thousand), Natalia (659 thousand), Eliezer (684 thousand) and Jessilane (710,000) are not yet among the “millionaires” of the web. That’s until the end of this list!

8. From the participants confined to the Glass House, Scooby also learned (and was shocked!) that Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet had split up. The surfer’s ‘pobi’ 💔

Brothers discover that Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet are no longer together

9. Larissa, bluntly, warned Jade: “Be careful with Bárbara and her friend, Laís”. Which side are you on? We’re the bullshit! 💥

Larissa, from Casa de Vidro, sends a warning to Jade: ‘Be careful with Bárbara and her friend, Laís’

10. Larissa, the knight of the apocalypse, also tried to tell her brother about how Brazil is seeing him: “They see some of your attitudes as false” 😱

Larissa warns Tiago Abravanel: ‘Some of your attitudes are seen as false’

Drooling, confusion and shouting: it came A LOT!

Everything that happened in the Glass House of BBB! 👇

Watch the Casa de Vidro videos! 🎬

Listen to the podcast of the eliminated Naiara Azevedo 🎧

👀 Want to know everything about the BBB 22?

👉 Check out the summaries of what goes on in the most watched house in Brazil

👉 Stay on top of everything about reality

👉 BBB 22: Learn how to vote

👉 BBB 22: See where to watch live and online

You already follow the BBB on the social networks?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil